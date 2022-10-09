Latest update about boat accident wey happun for Anambra

Authorities say search operation still dey go on for di boat accident wey happun for Anambra state south east Nigeria.

Ova sixty pipo dey miss and at least 10 pipo don die for di boat wey capsize for Umunnankwo Community for Ogbaru council area for di state, Reuters dey report.

Di boat accident happun on Friday 7 October.

"Tens of pipo still dey unaccounted for, although search still dey go on." Christian Aburime di tok-tok pesin to di Govnor tok.

One official of National Emergency Management Agency tell Reuters say di boat bin carry 85 pipo.

Tori be say dem don rescue nine pipo and Nigeria military dey assist for search mission.

Flood don destroy di major road wey link eight communities to di rest of Ogbaru local government area.

Dat na why residents dia dey travel by boat.

Anambra dey among 29 states out of Nigeria 36 states to experience heavy flooding dis year.

Water don wash away pipo house dem, crops and roads and authorities say di flood don affect at least half a million pipo.

"Soludo don sympathize wit di families"

Anambra state Govnor don sympathize wit di families of di victims of di boat accident.

" Dis development na shock to di goment and good pipo of Anambra state," Govnor Charles Soludo tok.

E say di goment go continue to do dia best to reduce di negative effect of flood disaster.

Many states for di kontri including Kogi, Jigawa, Delta, Bayelsa Gombe, Anambra amongst odas dey experience floods wit lives and properties lost to dis kasala.

Lots of residents don dey displaced from dia homes and farmers don lose dia farmlands sake of dis flood kasala wey dey ravage di kontri.

Apart from di loss of lives and property wey dis flood kasala don cause, e go also affect food securit

S﻿tate goments chop blame over flood kasala

“Di Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) bin come out for February 15 to paint di picture of wetin to expect, and my own agency, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) bin follow suit.”

Dis na wetin di Director-General of NIHSA Clement Nze tok wen im appear for Channels TV Sunrise on 8 October 2022 ova di flood wey dey ravage some parts of di kontri.Nze blame state and local goments sake of say dem no take early warnings from federal goment agencies warning.

According to Nze, di Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, bin write letter to state governors early dis year to inform dem of di kasala di 2022 floods go cause but di govnors no listen to di warning.