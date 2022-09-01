Transfer deadline day - Players wey don strike deals

1 September 2022, 15:48 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Some English Premier League clubs don confam di signing of new players for di last day of di transfer window.

English Premier League and Football League transfer window closes at 23:00 BST

Meanwhile di Transfer windows dey close for Germany by (17:00 BST), Italy (19:00 BST) and Spain (23:00 BST)

Manchester City, Manchester United Leicester, Nottingham Forest na some of di clubs wey don announce new dia signing on Thursday.

See di deals wey don happun so far today for dis tori.

Manchester United

Man United don sign Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95m euros (£82m).

Di deal, wey include a potential 5m euros of add-ons, na di fourth most expensive signing for Premier League history.

Di 22-year-old sign contract until 2027, wit di option of an additional year.

Manchester City

Manchester City don sign Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal.

Di 27-year-old join from Borussia Dortmund, wia im make 158 appearances since January 2018.

Akanji get 41 caps for Switzerland and play a key role for dia qualification for World Cup.

Leicester City

Leicester City don sign defender Wout Faes from French club Reims.

Di 24-year-old dey come in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, wey join Chelsea for about £70m on Wednesday.

Faes joined on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, di move dey subject to international clearance.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest don sign Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly from Wolves.

Di left-footed centre-back, wey fit play for a back three or four, sign a two-year deal and na Forest 19th first-team signing of dis summer.

Chelsea

Chelsea don agree a deal in principle wey worth £12m, plus defender Marcus Alonso, for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Guillem Balague.

Aubameyang get buyout clause of 100m euros for im contract, but im don play only eight minutes dis season.

Di 33-year-old go be Chelsea seventh summer signing.