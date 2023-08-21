Manchester United reach final agreement say Mason Greenwood go comot from di club

21 August 2023

Mason Greenwood go comot from Manchester United by mutual agreement afta a six-month internal investigation into im behaviour.

Greenwood chop arrest in January 2022 sake of allegations surrounding material wey pesin publish online.

Dem later drop di charges against di 21-year-old England international, including attempted rape and assault on 2 February 2023.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise di difficulties wit im recommencing im career for Manchester United.

"E don therefore dey mutually agreed say dis go be di better tin for am to do so away from Old Trafford, and we go work wit Mason to achieve dat outcome,” Man U tok for statement.

Di club add say, "Based on di evidence available to us, we don come to di conclusion say material wey dem post online no provide full picture and say Mason no commit di offences wey make dem charge am.

“As we don tok dat one, as Mason publicly agree today, im don make mistakes wey e don take responsibility for."

For statement, Greenwood accept say im "make mistakes" and take im "share of responsibility", but add say: "I no do di tins dem accuse me of."

E say: "Today decision don be part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. Di best decision for us all na for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, wia my presence no go be distraction for di club. I thank di club for dia support since I join age seven. A part of me go always dey wit United.

"I dey grateful to my family and all my loved ones for dia support, and na now for me to repay di trust those around me don show. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better pesin, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off di pitch."

Greenwood wey im contract for Old Trafford run until 2025 go now comot totally or di club fit loan am till im contract expire.

Wetin be di background?

For material wey dem publish online, one man - alleged to be Greenwood – dey shout on top one woman to "move your legs up". Di woman respond say she no want sex and di man reply: "I no give a … wetin you want, you little…."

Di man den say: "Push me again and watch wetin go happun to you."

Greenwood dey also charged in October 2022 wit attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Following im arrest, Nike end dia sponsorship deal wit Greenwood and Electronic Arts remove am from active squads on dia Fifa 22 game.

Afta dem drop di charges in February 2023, di Crown Prosecution Service say di key witnesses bin withdraw and new material bin emerge, meaning "realistic prospect of conviction no dey again".

United den started dia own internal investigation in to di player, wey dem bin don name one of di most valuable players for Europe top five leagues.

Greenwood get one England cap, and dem send am go house from di international camp during which e win am afta an "unacceptable" breach of coronavirus quarantine guidelines for Iceland.

For statement last week, di club say dem bin gather "extensive evidence and context wey no dey public domain" and speak to "numerous pipo wit direct involvement or knowledge of di case".

For one open letter to fans on Monday, United chief executive Richard Arnold say di extra evidence include diw alleged victim ey ask di police to drop dia investigation in April 2022, and di club dey receive alternative explanations for di material wey dem bin post online.

"While we dey satisfied say Mason no commit di acts wey dem charge am wit, Mason accept say e make mistakes wey take responsibility for," Arnold to.