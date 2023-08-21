Dem wait till after Spain win World Cup to tell goal scorer Carmona say her papa don die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na Carmona score di only goal as Spain beat England 1-0 to win World Cup

35 minutes wey don pass

Spain captain Olga Carmona, wey score her kontri winning goal for di FIFA Women World Cup final wey just finish no know say her papa don die till after di match.

Na Carmona, 23, score di only goal as Spain beat England to claim dia first World Cup trophy.

Di Real Madrid left-back father wey bin dey fight long illness die on Friday as Carmona and her teammates dey prepare to play final according to Reuters.

“I know say you dey watch me tonight and that you dey very proud of me. Rest in peace dad," Carmona write on social media after di World Cup win.

Carmona include foto of her kissing di winners' medal along with di message she post.

She also add say: "And even before I know I bin put my star before di game start. I know say na you give me di strength to achieve something unique."

Dem dey add gold star to di shirt of the winners of a World Cup, above di national team logo, every time dem win di trophy.

"Di RFEF deeply regret to announce di death of Olga Carmona's father," di Spanish Football Association (RFEF) write on social media.

"Di footballer learn di sad news after the World Cup final.” Dis na wetin di football body tok.

"We dey send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in dis moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you dey part of Spanish soccer history."

Carmona start five of di seven games Spain play for di World Cup.

Spanish media outlet Relevo tok say Carmona family and friends decide not to tell her so she maintain her focus on di final, with her mother and brothers arriving in Australia on Saturday to support her.