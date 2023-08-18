My brother bin ask Imam wetin e mean to die in di line of duty - Family of Pilot wey die for Niger ambush

36 minutes wey don pass

Di Defence Headquarters confam di killing of 36 soldiers for ambush wey happun for Niger state North central Nigeria.

DHQ also tok about di MI-171 Airforce helicopter crash for di same state.

Di crash lead to di death of two flight lieutenants wey di Airforce bin deploy to go evacuate soldiers wey die for di ambush by bandits.

Dr Ashiru Adamu Abubakar wey be brother of Flight Lieutenant Ibrahim Adamu Abubakar tell BBC News Pidgin say two weeks before im death e call one islamic cleric to ask wetin e mean for pesin to die in dia line of work.

Dr Ashiru say im family dey grieve over im 31 year old brother but dem dey proud say Abba as dem dey call am for house die protecting wetin im believe in.

“Just two weeks ago e call one islamic cleric to ask am say wetin e mean for pesin to die for im line of work and di cleric tell am say na good thing if pesin die for di right cause.”

Abba graduate from di Nigerian Defence Academy for 2017 wit flying colours and marry wife just over two years ago.

Im pikin dey just over a year old before dis incident result to di death of im papa.

“My brother na amazing pesin wey pipo dey continue to praise after im death.

“Very nice and dey always think of ways to please oda pipo.

“Just recently e ask me for a loan of a certain amount and I ask am wetin e wan use di money do and e yarn say e wan use am solve problem of some pipo wey dey always depend on am.”

Finally, Dr Ashiru call on di goment to try dia best to end di insecurity wey lead to di death of im broda so dat all di issues go end once and for all.

“Na kind of shame on us as a kontri to see say e get some group of criminals wey dey hold di kontri to ransom and even get regions wey dem dey call dia own inside our kontri.”

Villagers still dey run days afta di ambush

Days afta di attack wey happun on Monday villagers wey dey stay Badna near Chukuba inside Shiroro local goment for Niger state still dey run for fear of wetin fit happun next.

Jubril Alawa na youth leader for Alawa village close to wia di kata kata wit bandits happun and also tell BBC News Pidgin say evri sign dey point to di fact say na bandits bring down di Air Force helicopter.

“Villagers wey see di helicopter before e crash confam say dem see am flying low West of Badna village and na dat place di bandits dey stay.”

“Every indication dey show say na those bandits bring down di plane.”

DHQ neva tok how di helicopter crash - Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba say dem still dey investigate di matter.

Also, Jubril say many of di villagers at di moment dey flee leave di area as dem dey fear future attacks by di bandits wey fit feel say na dem supply military wit information.

“Most of dem dey run go dia various towns leaving dia homes behind becos dem dey fear wetin fit happun in di coming days.”

On Thursday Niger state govnor Umar Bago visit State House Abuja wia e hold close door meeting wit President Bola Tinubu over di security mata for im state.

Di govnor want more support in order to bring an end to di wahala.