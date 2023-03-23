Nnamdi Kanu brother lose case against UK for London Court

one hour wey don pass

Di family of Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu lose one legal challenge against di British goment for one London court on Thursday ova im detention for Nigeria.

Kanu brother Kingsley Kanu bring one judicial review against Britain Foreign Office sake of dia alleged refusal to acknowledge say Nnamdi Kanu na victim of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria for June 2021.

Nnamdi Kanu hold Nigerian and British citizenship.

Kingsley Kanu lawyers argue say di Foreign Office need to reach concluded view on weda im brother na di victim of extraordinary rendition so dem go fit properly assess which steps dem go take to assist Kanu.

Judge Jonathan Swift dismiss di case for one written ruling on Thursday, Reuters report.

Inside di statement, di judge tok say di Foreign Office decision not to express firm view about Kanu treatment, either privately or publicly, na goment mata.

However, di judge add say di British goment approach go dey informed by one ruling wey Nigeria Court of Appeal give on 13 October 2022. Di ruling find say Kanu dey unlawfully abducted and rendered to Nigeria.

Nigeria Court of Appeal also drop seven terrorism charges against Kanu, wey remain for detention pending an appeal against di decision by di Nigerian goment.

Kanu establish di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to press for di breakaway of di Igbo ethnic group homeland, wey cover part of southeast Nigeria.

Authorities view IPOB as terrorist group and ban am for 2017. IPOB say dem wan achieve independence through non-violent means.

Di region try to komot from Nigeria for 1967 under di name of Republic of Biafra, wey trigger three-year civil war wey kill more dan one million pipo, mostly from starvation.

How di Nnamdi Kanu case dey go

Wetin we call dis foto, Di proscribed ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu still dey for DSS custody

Di proscribed ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu still dey for DSS custody even afta Court of Appeal for Abuja bin rule say make dem free am unconditionally sharp sharp.

Na for October 13, 2022, di Court of Appeal for Abuja discharge Kanu from terrorism charges wey make im Legal team and pipo for di South-East happy well, but federal goment drag Kanu go Appeal Court again wia dem appeal di decision to free am.

Di court grant goment request to stop im release sake of security risk wey federal goment give as dia reason to continue to hold am for DSS custody until di Supreme Court hear di mata.

One of Nnmadi Kanu legal team members Aloy Ejimakor para wit di judgement, im bin also allege say Nnamdi Kanu dey sick and dem no dey give am im medicine.

Nnamdi Kanu bin dey face seven count charges of terrorism and treason but di Appeal court troway all di charges.

Di Seven-Count charges wey Nnamdi Kanu bin dey face na

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit-at-home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facility for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.

Count 15: Say Nnamdi Kanu import Radio transmitter known as Tram 50L and hide am inside container for Ubulisiuzor for Ihiala Local government area of Anambra.

Di case dey on hold now pending wen e go enta Supreme Court.

Some of di kasala wey Ipob don allegedly cause

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Indigenous People of Biafra separatist group (IPOB) don cause plenti katakata for Nigeria, especially di South East region.

Di group dey cause katakata through dia armed branch wey dem call Eastern Securtiy Network (ESN) and na dem also issue di "sit at home" warning for Southeast evri Monday.

Dem don destroy properties and institutions for di Southeastern region for Nigeria, sake of say dem dey fight for freedom of Biafra as a kontri.

Di group wey many dey call 'unknown gunmen' cause plenty kasala for di southeast region - especially between late 2020 and through out 2021. Dem continue dia attacks for 2022.

For late February 2023, few days to di Presidential and National Assembly elections jaguda pipo attack and kill di Labour Party candidadte for Enugu East senatorial zone.

Di Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, inside statement say dem suspect di jaguda pipo to be IPOB/ESN members.

Police say dis jaguda pipo, on di night of 22 February, 2023 for different locations at di same time, ambush, simultaneously attack and kill members of People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) members

Dem also attempt to attack di convoy of di All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate.

Inside February too, di Nigeria Police, Imo State Police Command say dem recover di deadi bodi of one old woman wey burn to ashes wen some gunmen attack houses for Amagu Ihube community for Okigwe local goment of Imo state.

For May, 2022 jaguda pipo kill army Private Gloria Matthew, her fiancé, Warrant Officer Linus Musa Audu (Retired) and two of im relatives for di Orlu axis of Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

Di Nigerian Army and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari accuse The (Ipob) and dia armed wing (ESN) for di killing of di couple, but dem deny am.

For November 2021 dem bin give warning say di governorship election for Anambra state no go hold. Nigerian goment need to deploy heavy security to di state to fit guarantee safety of voters before Inec fit hold dat election.