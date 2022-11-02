No be just one day dem dey celebrate Day of di Dead. In fact, na two-day celebration wey dem dey observe for November 1 and 2. For dis celebration, family dey welcome back di souls of dia relatives wey don die for short reunion wey include food, drinks and even toys for altars - all dis serve to entice di souls to visit for dis holiday.
Dem dey mark am as celebration and not as sad affair. Belief dey say na time wen di living and di dead dey connect.
Di celebration fit also happun on 28 October depending on di location, and some places dey observe di day on 6 November.
Na national holiday for Mexico, but di celebration dey also happun throughout Latin America, Spain, di Philippines and parts of di United States.
How di celebration take start
Belief dey say di celebration na pre-Hispanic tradition wey come from indigenous communities thousands of years ago.
For di Aztecs, death na temporary tin, and souls fit come back and visit. According to some analysts, afta di Spanish arrive for di 16th century, dem make di celebration coincide with All Souls’ Day.