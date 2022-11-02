In fotos: How Mexico, odas celebrate dis year Day of di Dead

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Couple dress as Animas, wey be representation of di souls of di dead by di community of Yucatan, during one performance for Merida, Yucatan

Mexicans dey take part for dis year annual Day of di Dead festival wia dem dey celebrate dia loved ones wey don die.

Día de Muertos, or Day of di Dead, na pre-Hispanic tradition wia families remember dia dead and celebrate di continuity of life.

Dem go set up offerings to di dead wey include pictures, food, candles, flowers, personal items, skulls wey dem use sugar make, paper mache skeletons and sweets

Di celebrations on Tuesday and Wednesday na di largest since 2019 afta Covid-19 pandemic prevent am.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Families light up di graves of loved ones for di pantheon for Atzompa, Oaxaca state

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Devotees of Santa Muerte (Holy Death) gada for Tepito neighbourhood for Mexico City to sing songs and make offerings

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di tradition don spread around di world, wit dis traditional Mexican characters performing on Tower Bridge for London

Wetin be Day of di Dead

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Family and friends dey celebrate di memory of Debanhi Escobar, wey dem find her deadi bodi afta she disappear for Monterrey for April

No be just one day dem dey celebrate Day of di Dead. In fact, na two-day celebration wey dem dey observe for November 1 and 2. For dis celebration, family dey welcome back di souls of dia relatives wey don die for short reunion wey include food, drinks and even toys for altars - all dis serve to entice di souls to visit for dis holiday.

Dem dey mark am as celebration and not as sad affair. Belief dey say na time wen di living and di dead dey connect.

Di celebration fit also happun on 28 October depending on di location, and some places dey observe di day on 6 November.

Na national holiday for Mexico, but di celebration dey also happun throughout Latin America, Spain, di Philippines and parts of di United States.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Indigenous pipo for Oaxaca play music for di altar as dem make offerings

How di celebration take start

Belief dey say di celebration na pre-Hispanic tradition wey come from indigenous communities thousands of years ago.

For di Aztecs, death na temporary tin, and souls fit come back and visit. According to some analysts, afta di Spanish arrive for di 16th century, dem make di celebration coincide with All Souls’ Day.

M﻿ore fotos from dis year celebration

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Sex worker for Mexico City make one offering for her colleagues wey don die

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Men in masks dance during offering in memory of relatives for Huejutla, Hidalgo state

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Indigenous women dance for one parade for San Cristobal de las Casas, for Chiapas state

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Tsotzile indigenous pipo for Chiapas state decorate di tombs of dia relatives