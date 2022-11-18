How Bukayo Saka pay for surgery of 120 pikin for Nigeria

Arsenal and England player Bukayo Saka don help fund 120 pikin surgical operations for Nigeria.

Saka wey be 21, dey prepare to take part for im first World Cup afta im make Gareth Southgate England squad – but all dat one no distract am from oda tins.

Wit Saka co-operation wit youth charity BigShoe, di winger bin play important role for di medical procedures for pikin dem from Kano wey take place last month.

Saka actions come as response to issues wey get to do with diseases like inguinal hernias or brain tumours for Nigeria.

Wetin be Inguinal hernia?

Inguinal hernia na di most common type of hernia.

E fit appear as swelling or lump for your groin, or as enlarged scrotum, mean blokus area.

Dis swelling fit dey very painful.

Di lump dey appear wen you dey lift something and e dey disappear wen pesin lie down.

'I still feel very connected to Nigeria'

Saka open up about di matter, e say: 'I feel blessed to dey in a position I fit contribute to make children lives easier and better through these surgeries.

'I still feel very connected to Nigeria. For me, e dey very important to use my abilities to make positive impact wia I fit and I gatz say a big thank you to di whole BigShoe team wey make dis possible.

'For me e dey important say every child get di same opportunity to achieve dia dreams.

'I really want do am, E dey very important to me. E dey make me happy wen I see pikin dem dey happy and dia parents dey happy too.

'I want do more and more and help as many pikin as I fit.'

Di operations bin take place for October and dem bin dey successful thanks to a team of five doctors wey treat dem and look afta di pikin dem.

Kano na one of di biggest city for Nigeria and dis na issue wey dey affect children for di area.

But di Arsenal player no be di only footballer to work wit BigShoe in recent months.