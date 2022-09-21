Women burn headscarves for Iran anti-hijab protests

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, One woman set fire to her headscarf during one protest for Tehran on Monday

Female protesters bin dey forefront of escalating protests for Iran and don dey burn headscarves, after one woman die for custody after dem detain her for breaking hijab laws.

Demonstrations dey continue for five successive nights, and reach several towns and cities.

Mahsa Amini die for hospital on Friday after spending three days in coma.

For Sari, north of Tehran, large crowd cheer as women set dia hijabs on fire for defiant acts of protest.

Iran morality police arrest Ms Amini for di capital last week as dem accuse say she break di law wey require women to cover dia hair with hijab, or headscarf, and their arms and legs with loose clothing. She enta coma shortly after she collapse for one detention centre.

Reports dey say police beat Ms Amini head with baton and bang her head against one of dia vehicles, Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif tok.

Di police don deny say dem mistreate her and say she suffer "sudden heart failure".

Ms Amini family don tok say she dey fit and healthy.

Di 22-year-old na from Kurdistan Province for western Iran, where dem kill three pipo on Monday as security forces open fire on protesters.

Wia dis foto come from, Mahsa Amini family Wetin we call dis foto, Mahsa Amini, 22, die in hospital for Tehran on Friday

One aide to Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pay a visit to Ms Amini family on Monday and tell dem say "all institutions go take action to defend di rights wey dem violate", state media bin report.

Senior MP Jalal Rashidi Koochi publicly criticise di morality police, saying di force na "mistake" as di only thing wey e don produce na "loss and damage" for Iran.

Wetin be Iran hijab laws?

Following di 1979 Islamic Revolution, authorities for Iran impose one mandatory dress code wey require all women to wear headscarf and loose-fitting clothing wey disguise dia figures for public.

Morality police - dey known formally as "Gasht-e Ershad" (Guidance Patrols) - dey tasked, among oda things, with ensuring say women conform with di authorities interpretation of "proper" clothing.

Officers get power to stop women and assess whether dem show too much hair; dia trousers and overcoats dey too short or close-fitting; or dem wear too much make-up.

Punishments for pipo wey violate rules include fine, prison or flogging.

For 2014, Iranian women begin share photos and videos of demsef publicly flouting di hijab laws as part of one online protest campaign called "My Stealthy Freedom".

E don since inspire oda movements, wey include "White Wednesdays" and "Girls of Revolution Street".

Hengaw, one Norway-based organisation wey monitor human rights for predominantly Kurdish areas, say 38 pipo dey injured on Saturday and Sunday wen riot police fire live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas at protests for Saqez and Sanandaj, di capital of Iran Kurdistan province.

Di group report say dem shoot three male protesters and kill for clashes with security forces on Monday - one for Saqez and two others for di towns of Divandarreh and Dehgolan - as di unrest escalate.

E dey previously reported say di death of one second man for Divandarreh, but relatives say e dey critical condition for hospital.

For Tehran, videos wey dem post online show how women dey take off their headscarves and shouting "death to di dictator" - one chant wey dem always used in reference to di Supreme Leader.

Others shout "justice, liberty, no to mandatory hijab".

For di northern province of Gilan, protesters also clash with police.

0ne woman wey take part for di protest on Monday night for di northern city of Rasht send BBC Persian photographs of wetin she say na bruises she suffer as a result of being beaten by riot police wit batons and hoses."[Di police] keep firing tear gas. Our eyes dey burn," she tok.

"We dey run away, [but] dem corner me and beat me. Dem dey call me prostitute and say I come di street to sell myself.

Another woman wey protest for di central city of Isfahan tell di BBC Ali Hamedani: "While we dey wave our headscarves for di sky I feel so emotional to dey surround and protect by oda men.

E feels great to see dis unity. I hope di world support us."