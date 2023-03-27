Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria- Live updates of Super Eagles Afcon qualifiers match

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria go play Guinea Bissau on Monday evening

one hour wey don pass

Guinea Bissau dey play Nigeria for di second time in three days for di African cup of nations qualifying match on Monday evening.

Last week dem shock di three time African champions to beat dem 1-0 for Abuja.

Di victory move di Djurtus top of group A wit seven points, ahead of Nigeria.

Only di top two teams from each group go qualify for Afcon 2023 wey go take place for Ivory Coast.

Sierra Leone and Sao Tome na di oda teams wey dey di group.

Follow us for di match build up and live text.

Nigeria lose to Guinea Bissau for Afcon qualifiers 24th March 2023

First half

6 mins- Missed attemppt. from Alfa Semedo of (Guinea-Bissau) im shot from outside di box.

3 mins- Corner for Nigeria.

2 mins- Attempt saved. Kenneth Omeruo header from centre of di box dey saved na Alex Iwobi cross di ball.

1 min- Attempt blocked. Moses Simon right foot shot from di left side of di box dey blocked.

1 min – Match don start for di Estádio 24 de Setembro

Game go soo start

Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria line up

Nigeria XI: Francis Uzoho; Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Zaidu Sanusi; Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka; Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen.

Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria build up

Dis na di di third meeting between di two kontries since 2022.

Di first time dem meet na for di 2021 Afcon finals for Cameroon, Super Eagles win 2-0 win.

Nigeria coach, José Peseiro neva win in last four games in all competition.

Currently, na Guinea Bissau dey lead Group A wit seven points, one point more than Super Eagles.