Wen Nigeria president, Bola Tinubu inaugurate di ‘Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms’ on 8 August, di spotlight bin dey ontop one university undergraduate, Orire Agbaje.

Di 21-year-old say her meeting wit president Tinubu dey ginger her to do more for her career.

“I bin dey think say I dey do too much bifor, but after meeting di president, e be like say I never do enough and room still dey for me to learn plenti tins.”

Di 400level student of Economics for di University of Ibadan and she be di president of University Tax Club for her school wia she was spotted and selected to attend di inauguration of di tax committee.

Agbaje tell BBC News Pidgin say di chairman of di presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms, Mr Taiwo Oyedele pick her to give di vote of thanks for di inauguration sake of say her activities align wit am. Although she no dey directly for di committee, but her university tax club dey di committee and wen time reach dem go send representatives.

“Wen I meet president Tinubu di first tin wey im ask me be say make I tell am about myself and my career aspiration. I come use di opportunity tell am say we dey look up to di Nigeria wey im dey build.”