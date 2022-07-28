Judgement day for suspects behind 'murder' of dis Nigerian girl

Murder suspects of one little Nigerian girl wey dem kidnap and later find her deadi bodi inside one school for Kano go get judgement on Thursday.

Seven months ago na im dem arrest of proprietor of Noble Kids Academy Abdulmalik Tanko and two odas as prime suspect Hanifa Abubakar death.

Justice Sulaiman Na’abba of Kano state high court don dey handle di five year old suspected murder case for six months now.

So 28 July 2022 na im plenty pipo across di world go likely hear di judgement.

Kidnap and death of di nursery one student grab headlines across Nigeria after dem discover her remains on January 14, 2022 inside di school she dey attend.

Police later announce di arrest of di school owner Tanko and two odas Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Musa.

According to police, di two connive with di school owner to kidnap and murder di little girl.

Judgement on di Hanifa Abubakar murder case dey expected to begin by 10am.

BBC Pidgin like many tori pipo and civil society groups wey bin dey follow di case go turn up to see how e go end.

Jubril Anas, na Kano resident wey dey follow di case since e start and e tell BBC Pidgin say dis na di day e dey wait for.

“For seven months now i neva look forward to a day like today, di way and manner dem kidnap and murder dat small girl dey painful and we expect say today justice will be served.”

Hanifa Abubakar murder case - Background

When news of Hanifa suspected murder break for January, 2022, #Justiceforhanifa trend on on social media in Nigeria.

Justice for Hanifa begin trend datmonth on social media afta police discover di remains of Hanifa inside Northwest Preparatory school for Tudun Murtala area of Kano city.

Dat na school wey she dey attend and dem arrest three pipo over di case including her teacher.

Major moment of Hanifa Abubakar 'murder' case

Di number one highlight wey happun for dis six months of dis case na when Hanifa mama Murjanatu Abubakar appear for court on 30th March 2022.

And her testimony make many pipo cry for court including some of di lawyers and odas wey dey di court room.

Di mother wey beg for more toilet paper to wipe her tears describe how she meet Abdulmalik for di first time as she go enrol her daughter Hanifa for im school.

“Hanifa dey play outside when Northwest Preparatory school pipo give her flyer wey she carry come house."

I bin no wan enrol her for western education school for now as I wan make she sabi Quran well but her father insist say make I carry her go since di girl get interest”

“Immediately we enter di school Abdulmalik di school owner dey seated for chair and Hanifa run meet am wia she hold im hand."And I scold her saying no dey do dat and Abdulmalik come tok say no problem madam we dey deal with children all di time so no wahala.

"Hanifa mama continue her testimony saying; "On di day of her kidnap on 4th December 2021, her school teacher for my presence call Abdulmalik to inform am about Hanifa and e appear shocked.

"And di following day e come our house e follow pray for her safe return."Di housewife also describe how she begin receive text messages asking for ransom for her pikin wia she also read some of di messages for court.

"Dem send me a total of 17 text messages asking for six million naira or else we no go see Hanifa again na after some time e come reduce di money to five million.

"Di text messages show say di sender use a different Hausa language wey go show say pesin wey kidnap di girl no be from Kano state.Murjanatu say she for once no suspect Abdulmalik for di kidnap and murder of her daughter seeing di kain concern wey e show after her disappearance.

Di second major highlight na when Nigeria Police Inspector Ubale Usman narrate to court im first interrogation details with main suspect Abdulmalik Tanko.

“After e give her poison e wait 20 minutes outside for Hanifa to die, dis na wetin e tok.”“E (suspect Abdulmalik Tanko) tell us say im wife pressurise am about returning Hanifa to her mother, because e bin tell her say her mother travel.”

“so around 11pm on December 10, 2021, e carry di girl comot from his house, already e don buy rat poison wey e pour inside one container wey get tea inside.”

“As dem dey waka for road na im e give Hanifa dat tea wey contain rat poison to drink and when dem reach Northwest Preparatory School (one of di two schools wey Abdulmalik dey run) di girl lie down on top bench inside class while di first suspect wait outside for 20 minutes before e return to check on her.”

“When e return e meet her motionless from dia e use one of di school banner material to cover her before going home and leaving her dia until di following day when dem bury her.”

Hanifa family call for justice

Pipo of Kawaji area of Kano state suffer serious shock afta dem discover Hanifa deadi-bodi.

Dem bin kidnap her on di 4th of December, 2021 as she dey return from Islamic school with her friends.

Tori of Hanifa kidnap touch many pipo on social media at di time as dem see foto of di young girl.

Abubakar Abdulsalam, papa of Hanifa bin share im last moments with im daughter.

Abdulsalam wey say dem still dey in shock over wetin happun but at di same time know say na test from God.

E say, "as Hanifa prepare to comot for school on dat particular Saturday she come meet am.

"She come meet me say she don prepare for Islamiyah (Islamic school) I come tell her say make she pray and for my presence she come repeat di prayer."

“Afta, she turn to di mother tell her say mummy, if you dey come back from market helep me buy Alewar madara (milk candy).

"Dat na di final moments Abubakar spend with im daughter."

“Wetin I go dey always remember about her na day Hanifa na very lively and smart girl, all di neighbours love her and her father na her favourite." Abdulsalam tok.

Nigeria president condemn di 'murder'

President Muhammadu Buhari join oda Nigerians to condemn di alleged murder of di five-year-old school girl Hanifa Abubakar.

President Buhari bin say, "make Police and Ministry of Justice present better case wey go fit earn di respect of di court".Di Nigerian leader say E also tell Hanifa parent to 'bear di sad loss wit courage and fortitude in God'.