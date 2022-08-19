Why Michael Jordan no fit sell im $29m mansion for 10 years

Wia dis foto come from, John Eckert

12 minutes wey don pass

Even as im be one of di richest and most loved sportsmen of all times no mean say Michael Jordon no go face di wahala wey pipo dey face for property market.

For ten years, di basketball legend don dey try sell im mansion wey im build for Highland Park, wey be American town for Illinois about 40km for Chicago.

E complete di building from scratch for 1995 come move in through di late 90s wen im carry Chicago Bulls to three National Basketball Association (NBA) titles and make plenti money in salaries and sponsorship deals.

Even if you be celeb you go bow for dis Highland Park mansion.

E get nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms and e reach 5,000 square metres in size get oda senrere like cinema, a fitness gym, a tennis court, and an indoor full-sized basketball court.

Garage also dey for 14 cars.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Jordan na one of di richest athlete of all time

Anoda 'waka' for market

Jordan bin retire from basketball for di last time for 2003 and now dey stay for anoda mansion for Jupital wey be town for Florida.

E bin put di Highland Park property for sale for 2012.

At first im bin dey try sell di house for $29 million but don slash am to "only" $14.9 million according to di listing for di website of Compass, wey be di estate agents in charge of selling di mansion.

Wia dis foto come from, John Eckert Wetin we call dis foto, Full sized indoor basketball court dey inside di house

But even before attempt to carry auction sell di house for cheaper for 2013 ($13 million) also no work.

Not even di renewed ginger wey Jordan get from im hit 2020 Netflix documentary, The Last Dance wey show im last season as Chicago Bulls player, fit ginger buyers.

Property sabi pipo for America tink dem no why e be like say di Highland Park mansion be like e dey "cursed". One of di main reasons wey don come up ova di years na say Highland Park gan-gan no dey close to downtown Chicago and no dey sell for di same house prices wey dey closer to di "Windy City".

For interview with finance website, Marketwatch, luxury property consultant Adam Rosenfield also argue say di way dem build di Jordan mansion no be how everibodi like.

E say "wen you get dat kain specific property wey dey customized, to sell am go be uphill battle".

'E be like buying art'

Wia dis foto come from, John Eckert Wetin we call dis foto, E get nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms

Anoda luxury real estate sabi pesin, Michael Nourmand tell Hollywood Reporter magazine say to fit correctly price luxury and customised properties dey hard.

E say, "e be like pesin dey buy art".

"E no be like milk wey you fit go online and you fit see wetin evribodi dey charge for am".

But with about $1.7 billion in wealth according to Forbes and portfolio of investments wey include di NBA team Charlotte Bobcats, Jordan no get in a hurry to sell di Illinois property.

Celebrity disappointments

Still, e dey list of celebrities wey go find out say dia dream home no go make am automatically wetin potential buyers go like.