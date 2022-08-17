Players linked to Man United for transfer market

50 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United dey interested in Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, according to The Daily Telegraph Luke Edwards.

journalist Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Man U, dey panic, make we no pretend say dem no dey desperate. Casemiro bin sign new contract last season for Real Madrid wey go keep am under contract until 2025. So dat for me [mean say] na player wey Real value.

"If Manchester United fit get am, I feel say im go actually be a really good signing for dem. For me wetin e tell me na say United dey look for a player to play wit Fred.

"If dem play together for international football, and di idea be say Casemiro dey sit deep a lot more and Fred dey drive forward, maybe Erik ten Hag, dey look to replace McTominay not Fred.

"If Manchester United fit get am, I know no oh. As these things dem go don dey encouraged by somebody to bid for am. Casemiro no start for Real Madrid for dia first game for La Liga, him come in as a substitute.

"Na elite level. E go come down to whether Manchester United fit get am. I think Real Madrid fit do di deal if di price dey right.

"Manchester United need to do something. Dem no dey good place for di transfer window."

Man Utd join race for Caicedo

Manchester United don join a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, wey dey interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror)

Man Utd don end deal to sign Rabiot from Juventus

Manchester United don end dia deal to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Juventus

United bin dey hope to bring in di 27-year-old to strengthen dia midfield.

Dem bin agreed a fee with Juve, but na im wages go be di stumbling block - di gap too big between wetin Rabiot want and wetin United dey prepared to pay.

United bin offer to make Rabiot one of dia higher earners.

E dey possible dem fit revisit di deal again for Rabiot - wey join Juventus as a free agent for 2019 and get one year left for im contract wit them - but United now dey look for oda options.

Man Utd neva give up Frenkie de Jong

De Jong to Manchester United dey turn transfer saga of di summer. Di Premier League side bin agree a £56m fee wit Barcelona on 28 June, but dem neva complete di deal.

Di Netherlands midfielder never openly tok say im want leave Nou Camp, in fact e tok about im desire to stay, but di La Liga side financial troubles mean say dem fit sell di 25-year-old to help balance dia books.

One contract issue wey gatz do wit im wages na di main reason wey dem say di dey hold deal to happun and now Chelsea eye don dey chook for im side too.

Man United end interest for Marko Arnautovi

