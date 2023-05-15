Turkey presidential race go dey decided for run-off

Wia dis foto come from, YAVUZ OZDEN VIA GETTY IMAGES Wetin we call dis foto, President Erdogan as e dey greet supporters

Turkey powerful president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dey go head to head wit im opposition rival for run-off vote, di supreme election council don confam.

Oga Erdogan bin lead di first round wit 49.51% of di vote, di chairman tok.

Although e clearly dey lead ova im main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, wey poll 44.88%, e need more dan half of di vote to win di race outright.

Di second round go hold on 28 May, and oga Erdogan na di clear favourite candidate.

Shortly before di election council leader Ahmet Yener make di announcement, di president rival beg im supporters say make dem no lose hope, e add say make dem stand take on di election together.

But e no dey immediately obvious how di opposition Nation Alliance, fit narrow di margin of almost five points in just two weeks. Although di third candidate, ultranationalist Sinan Ogan, poll 5.17%, e no sure say all im voters go switch to di centre-left-led opposition.

President Erdogan don dey for power for Turkey for more dan 20 years, first as prime minister, then as president, wey extend im powers further afta one failed coup for 2016.

Many opinion polls don suggest say im rival dey on course to win di first round, and Erdogan supporters bin celebrate outside party headquarters for Ankara long into di night.

From di balcony of im house, e tell im supporters say im don win 2.6 million more votes pass im chief rival.

Wit Mr Kilicdaroglu as candidate, pipo dey reason say di opposition get di best chance so far to remove am from power.

Plenty parties bin collabo to form alliance and dem offer to put an end to soaring inflation and Mr Erdogan system of an all-powerful presidency.

But initial confidence in victory don turn to disappointment and di opposition leader try im best to rally supporters as e declare "we go absolutely win for di second round".

Wetin we call dis foto, Map wey show support for di two presidential candidates for Turkey

Oga Yener tok say dem don open all di ballot boxes from Sunday vote and turnout for Turkey tanda for 88.92%. However, e neva dey clear weda dem don count di number of votes cast abroad.

Di international monitoring group OSCE bin highlight several flaws for di election, e point out say Mr Erdogan and di ruling parties bin enjoy "an unjustified advantage".

Although di monitors hail di high turnout and political choice, dem say di vote dey limited by an unlevel playing field. Dem single out "biased media coverage", plus intimidation of di pro-Kurdish party and di jailing of dia former joint leader and dat of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Anoda issue dem raise na di limited help wey survivors of February earthquakes get to take part for di election.

Wia dis foto come from, SEDAT SUNA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu no too celebrate on election night

For months, Turkey opposition parties don collabo resources to take end di presidency of pesin wey increase im power dramatically since one failed coup against am for 2016.

And Turks wey comot to vote plenti well-well as official numbers put am at 88.8%.

Di West dey watch di election wit clear eye because oga Kilicdaroglu don promise to revive Turkish democracy and relationship wit dia Nato allies. But President Erdogan Islamist-rooted goment accuse di west say dem wan bring am down and Turkey candidacy to enta EU don dey hang for long.

For Monday early mor-mor, oga Kilicdaroglu tanda for stage for im party headquarters for Ankara to try ginger im pipo.

E say, "If we kontri say second round, we go win for second round".

Party tok-tok pesin Faik Oztrak add say dem go do evertin dem fit do for di two weeks before run-off.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Kilicdaroglu and im allies as results dey come in

Di opposition leader bin formerly vex accuse goment say dem wan "block di will of di pipo" by launching challenges for opposition strongholds again and again. Two rising stars for di party, Instanbul anf Ankara mayors remind voters say oga Erdongan AK party don use dis kain scope before.

Dem hail di plenti opposition volunteers wey dey protect di ballot papers so that notin go do di votes.

Oga Kilicdaroglu 74 don loose plenti elections before as oga of im Republican People's Party byut now im message say im wan comot di president plenti power don dey make sense to ipo.

Turks still dey suffer cost-of-livinf crisis with 44% inflation wey oga Ergoan economic policies worstify.

And then blame don lant Erdogan goment lap for di slow rescue responce for di double earthquakes for February wey kill pass 50,000 pipo ofr 11 provinces.

Even with all dis kasal, Turkey dominant president still look like e get upper hand.

Overnight results dey suggest say di president support for eight party strongholds wey di earthquake nack just drop by like two to three points.

For seven of those eight cities, im support tanda above 60% , na only for Gaziantep wey e drop to 59%.

For balcony wia im don use for im former victories, w tell supporters say "even though di final results neva comot, we de far ahead".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Erdogan supporters jollificate all night for Istanbul

Whateva di gap be between do two competition before di expected run-off in two weeks time, di president don go against wetin many pollsters bin tok say im rival get edge and fit even win for first round.

E dey also lead for parliament with im nationalist AHP allt, according to results wey state news agency Anadoly don tok wey neva confam. E say, di AKP amd di nationalist ally AHP get 316 of di 600 parliament seats,

Im supporters ab opposition allies say dem first declare say oga Kilicdaroglu say e go become di 13th Turkish president and then say dem come dey lower dia expectations all through di night.

Wetin dis result don confam na di way di Turkish society don divide, 100 years afta Kemal Ataturk foundation for di modern Turkish republic.

Some hours before voting start, oga Kilicdaroglu finish im campaign for Ataturk mausoleum for Ankara.

President Erdogan fo Hagia Sophie for Istanbul to give im conservative and nationalist support base campaign speech.

Under di Ottomans, dem turn di former Orthodox Christian cathedral to mosque. Ataturk bin turn am to museum but for 2020 with plenti international criticism , oga Erdogan turn am back to mosque.

E no clear how close di expected run-off go be and tok-tok dey ova wetin go do di 5% of votes wey go di third candidate for di election, ultranationalist Sinan Ogan.

E sabi say both leaders wan toast am and e don already set conditions for di Kilicdaroglu camp, including di return of refugees go dia original kontris and "fighting terrorism".