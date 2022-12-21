How US seize enough fentanyl wey fit kill every single American for 2022

US federal drug agents say dem dom seize enough fentanyl for 2022 wey fit kill every American.

Di Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) say dem intercept 379m potentially deadly fentanyl doses, wey be just two milligrams.

Di DEA describe di highly addictive substance, wey dey 50 times more powerful than heroin, as di deadliest drug threat wey di US dey face.

Di agency say dem dey traffic most of di fentanyl enta di US from Mexico.

Recently, di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA raise alarm say bad pipo wan carry Fentanyl enta Nigerian market.

NDLEA tok tok pesin Femi Babafemi for inside statement , say di drug enforcement join bodi don uncover di plans by some bad pipo wey dey try introduce one lethal synthetic opioid, Fentanyl, which is 100 times stronger than Tramadol to di public.

Dem also warn say di drug wey di manufacturing no dey pure fit cause mass casualty among di youth population wey be di target of di cartels.

How dem take bust di cartel wey dey traffic di drug

Di DEA say dem seize more than 10,000lb (4,500kg) of fentanyl, plus ova 50.6m fentanyl pills wey dem do to resemble different prescription painkillers.

Dis wan double wetin dem seize for 2021.

Dem dey produce most of di drugs for secret factories in Mexico and na di Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels dey produce am.

Di agency tok dem dey use chemicals source from China.

Di drug dey very powerful wey be say one lethal dose dey small enough to fit on top di tip of a pencil.

More than 100,000 Americans die sake of drug overdoses last year, and two-thirds dey attributed to fentanyl.

Di amount of fentanyl wey dem seize dis year dey enough to kill all 330 million residents of di US, di drug agency tok.

"DEA top operational priority na to defeat di two Mexican drug cartels - di Sinaloa and Jalisco (CJNG) Cartels – wey dey primarily responsible for di fentanyl wey dey killing Americans today," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram tok.

In addition to di fentanyl, di DEA also seize 131,000lb of methamphetamine, more than 4,300lb of heroin, and over 444,000lb of cocaine.

Wetin be Fentanyl ?

Fentanyl na powerful synthetic opioid analgesic wey dey similar to morphine but e dey 50 to 100 times more potent.

Dem develop Pharmaceutical fentanyl for pain management treatment of cancer patients, dem dey apply am on patch for di skin.

Dem dey use di Schedule II prescription drug, to take treat patients wey get severe pain or to manage pain afta surgery. Dem also sometimes dey use am to treat patients wit chronic pain wey dey physically tolerant to oda opioids. For im prescription form, fentanyl dey known by names like Actiq®, Duragesic®, and Sublimaze®.

Because of im powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl also dey diverted for abuse. Dem dey add Fentanyl to heroin to increase im potency, or disguise am as highly potent heroin.

Many users wey believe say dem dey purchase heroin no know say na fentanyl dem dey buy – wey dey often result in overdose deaths.

Clandestinely-produced fentanyl dey primarily manufactured in Mexico.

Street Names

Apace, China Girl, China Town, China White, Dance Fever, Goodfellas, Great Bear, He-Man, Poison and Tango & Cash,

How e dey affect di body?