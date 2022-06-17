Elon Musk fit sack Twitter staff for take over bid

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, ELon Musk bin put di bid on hold say Twitter no dey give am information about dia user base

17 June 2022, 10:46 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Elon Musk don tok for meeting say im fit sack pipo if im takeover bid of di company work.

Di multi-billionaire tok dis one with Twitter employees yesterday, for dia first ever meeting since im launch im bid to takeova di company.

Musk say di decision go depend on di company financial situation.

Dis go be di first time e go follow employees tok since im lauch im bid to take ova di social media company for April.

E bin also address topics like work from home, freedom of speach and weda extra-terrestrial life fit dey.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

E tok for di wide-range video call meeting say, "di company need to get healthy. Right now, costs dey pass revenue".

But e add say, "any pesin wey be significant contributor no get anytin to worry about".

E also say, im prefer work from office, except "pesin dey dey exceptional".

But e no give any update about wetin dey happun with di takeova discussions and Twitter workers enta dia internal communication channel to vex about im view on di business and employee compensation.

Oga Musk still use di time to ask "weda we fit travel to oda star systems and if dem be alien civilisations?" even as e add sat di platform, fit help "civilisation and consciousness".

Earlie dis month, oga Musk bin threaten to comot hand from di takeover bid say dem no dey ansa im request to learn more about di dia user baes especially fake accounts.

Wetin dey happun with Elon Musk for im oda business interests

Oga Musk na di oga of electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket company Space X.

On Thursday, a group of employees for Space X call oga Musk say e be "frequent source of distraction and embarrassment" for internal letter give di company executives.