'﻿I go fight like no one don ever fight before' - Trump

one hour wey don pass

Former US president, Donald Trump say im plan to run for di US presidency in 2024.

E tok am as e address supporters for one hour-long speech for im Florida estate Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, tonight I dey announce my candidacy for di president of di United States." E tok.

Di former president wey get massive campaign war chest and still remain popular wit di Republican base vow say "America comeback dey start right now"

"So from now until election day for 2024... I go fight like no one don ever fight before. We go defeat di radical left Democrats wey dey try to destroy our kontri from within.

“Dis no be task for a politician or a conventional candidate, dis na task for a great movement.” E tok.

I﻿m add am say why im dey comot to run for presidency again for 2024 na to save di kontri.

Oga Trump bin don chop blame for di Republicans' disappointing performance for di midterm elections, wit a predicted "red wave" fail to materialise

To run for president, Trump go need win di Republican Party nomination - but odas dey expected to compete for am

Republicans also dey amlmost take di majority for di House of Representatives, though e go be narrow one

Midterm voters by and large reject candidates wey back Trump baseless claims of election fraud for 2020, and many of im high-profile picks for office struggle or lose outright

Last week, Trump lash out at Florida Govnor Ron DeSantis - one rising Republican star wey also dey expected to run for di party 2024 nomination.

Meanwhile, as Donald Trump tok for Mar-a-Lago, supporters don begin receive calls for donations for dia email inboxes.

Di former president don already get a massive campaign war chest.

T﻿rump bin lose im bid for second term in office to Joe Biden for 2020.

I no dey plan to dey involved in politics - Ivanka Trump

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Meanwhile, Donald Trump daughter Ivanka Trump later issue statement say she no go dey part of her papa 2024 campaign.

"I love my father very much," di statement start am. "Dis time around, I dey choose to prioritise my young children and di private life we dey create as a family."

"I no plan to dey involved in politics. While I go always love and support my papa, going forward I go do am outside di political arena."

During her father time for di White House, both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner bin serve as senior advisers. Kushner in particular play one ogbonge role for di administration policy, including di rollout of one new Middle East peace plan.