Big concern in future sake of di trend of pikin dem wey dey addicted to screens

Wia dis foto come from, Hay Festival Wetin we call dis foto, Claudine Haroche

3 October 2023

We dey live for kpa kpa kpa world wey new technologies dem dey ginger and di main koko of di society na make you see pipo and make pipo dey see you.

Dis dey permanently affect our relationships wit odas and di kain society we dey build.

Dis na wetin Claudine Haroche wey be French sociologist and anthropologist dey tink.

Madam Haroche start her career for di Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS) and na for dia she become Director Emeritus.

She yarn say di way pipo dey view sense of belonging don change form close and warm ties to social ties wey dey come from anonymity and isolation. And dis na sometin wey individualistic societies dey ginger.

Claudine Haroche dey use di transdisciplinary method to take sabi how values, behaviors, feelings and personality don develop got dis contemporary societies.

She don write plenti books like "History of the Face: Expression and Lilent Emotions" (1988).

BBC News Mundo follow her tok wia dem jam am for di Hay Festival Querétaro for Mexico.

Society wan make we dey busy all di time to di benefit of di goments dem

For history, human beings don dey change di value of which of di sense dey important pass. While for di Middle Ages na touch and hearing be di koko, today na wetin we dey see.

Claudine Haoroche say e don make us to get less contact with pipo. She say, "we no dey get contact wit pipo again but for instance becos we dey hold our phone for hand e dey give us fake sense of touch and reality."

She explain further say true-true we don lose direct contact wit oda pipo, to get close communication and to touch pipo. As di space between pipo dey increase, e go mean say we dey stand out and dey denge pose ourselves for society even if all na wash.

Dis dey affect us mentally wella becos we no go get deep relationship wit oda pipo and ourselves.

Anoda tin be say, according to Claudine Haroche, "today society want make we always dey busy, so we no go fit siddon tink, reason wetin dey do is. E don almost turn law say you gatz tell pipo say you dey busy".

Dis come mean say pipo no dey tink about how dem feel, pipo no dey reason diaself wey dey affect health and society.

"For instance, di society wey we dey live need us to get plenty connect, for example for professional reasons you gatz have connect but dem no be real links wey dey important for good social fabric", na how Haroche tok.

Dis kain individual mindset na goments dem, states and di current system dey benefit from am.

Tok-tok no dey deep again and Claudine believe say e dey benefit di system wen pipo no dey tink.

She say, "we don lose di spaces to create communities. Like now you fit watch feem for house but no be like wen you go watch feem with pipo follow dem tok about am afta.

"I dey complain of di neoliberal system wey de cause plenti individualism dat is to say all man for imself. Di system wey dey liberate us by making us to dey more independent dey make is vulnurable and isolated so we go dey more dependent."

She explain say anoda tin wey di system dey cause be say e dey turn everytin to competition. E go come make am be like competition dey beta pass emulation.

Claudine say, "I no agree wit di very competitive vision of pipo. E dey beta wem you dey group. E dey increase creativity, shed your mind, you no go do I beta pass my neighbour make we try bring am back for our society."

Dis kain system dey lead to follow-follow

Di dangers of dis kain lifestyle dey for inside di human being, for im consciousness.

Claudine say, "you get pipo wey you dey follow tok everytime without depth, without time to siddon, tink, e dey lead to conformism."

She say recently more and more pipo just dey judge pipo anyhow, groups go gada judge you on top wtin you write or comment na how online harassment take start.

For instance for somewia wey be say plenty rules dey, American universities, classes don dey "open" and anyone fit complain about anyone We don solve some problems take am create oda ones.

Claudine tok say "Also you gatz dey worry about dis cancel culture wey dey ground. We gatz avoid di radical becos fit be way to erase history."

Everything for society dey linked with social media

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Claudine say, "everytin we dey tok dey hapun for social media becos na dia we dey connect all di time."

She say di way pipo dey operate for social media wit di need to get thousands of followers dey lead to culture and science so dat everytin go turn market wey we dey sell. Na way to comot dangerous vacuum and to dey productive all di time.

She add say, "we gatz allow pipo to freely develop dia minds and ability to tok and like dat dodge all di plenti gbas gbos wey dey come from social media."

Di solution wey no go turn leaders of tomorrow to follow-follow

Di koko of di whole mata be say, because pipo dey show demselves more make pipo see, e mean say more pipo go dey spend time for phone to take see dem and no go connect face to face.

Dat one come mean say time no go dey to connect and learn more about ourselves.

For instance, for America to fit reduce racism pipo dey submit CV wey no get picture but wetin dat one mean be say we no go learn about diversity.

And na tok-tok , deep one wey go help us understand and comedy to help us grow closer to ourselves.

Claudia say "pikin of today wey dey glued to di web and no get real contact and no time to reflect and tink fit cause follow-follow adult for future".