France and Poland dey play for di third game of di round of 16 for di Qatar 2022 World cup.

Di two teams who end dia World Cup 2022 group-stage campaigns wit defeat.

Dia match dey happun for di Al-Thumama Stadium as reigning champions France take on Poland.

E no clear, how di game go be but sabi pipo for football believe say France get advantage sake of di kain players wey dem get.

Wit di likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann France dey always dominate di game.

3mins: Ousmane Dembele attempt to find im teammate wit a final pass from outside of di box, but one of di defenders clear di ball to safety.

1min: Bartosz Bereszynski makes aggressive challenge and Jesus Valenzuela blows for a foul.

Imins: KICK OFF

F﻿irst Half

France vs Poland line up;

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Frankowski, Kaminski, Lewandowski.

France vs Poland team news;

France coach Didier Deschamps no fear to use fresh players for dia last game against Tunisia – dis na becos na dem first qualify to di round among di oda teams.

As for Poland, Michniewicz get all im men available for di knockout battle.