Tribunal to give judgement on Adeleke victory ova Oyetola for Osun guber election today

Di Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal go sit for Osogbo, di state capital to deliver judgement on di outcome of di election on Friday.

Dem give di notice for one letter wey dem post on di board of tribunal wey dey siddon for di state high Court and dey signed by by di tribunal secretary, David Umar.

Di 180 days wey Electoral Act dey give to hear dis kain petition dey expected to expire on di January 31, 2023.

Na di candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, bin file one petition for di tribunal to challenge why di Independent National Electoral Commission declare di candidate of di People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, as di winner of di election wey hold on July 16, 2022.

Di electoral body announce Ademola Adeleke as di winner of di governorship election wit 403, 271 votes and Gboyega wey bin dey contest for second term get 375, 027 votes.

Di former govnor ask di tribunal to nullify di election, ontop accuse say mago-mago, say dem rig votes for some polling units.

E also challenge di authenticity of di West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate wey Governor Adeleke present among oda tins.

Na Justice Tersea Kume head di three-man election petitions tribunal on January 13 and adjourn indefinitely for judgement afta parties for di petition adopt dia final written address.

'Stay safe'- police warn residents as dem dey wait di verdict

Di Osun state police don send circular ahead of di verdict of di tribunal wey dey meet on Friday.

Di state police sama warning give residents to dey vigilant as di court wey hear di election petition go announce judgment on 27 January 2023.

For press release wey di tok-tok pesin of di Osun Police, Yemisi Opalola release on Thursday, e say dem go do everything necessary to make sure ogbonge security dey for di citizens.

'We no go allow anybody disturb di peace of di state, no mata di outcome.", di police add say dem go work wit oda security guards to make sure say pipo no violate di law.