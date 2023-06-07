Benzema to Saudi, Villa want Tielemans and Mac Allister to Liverpool - Latest tranfers & gossip

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema don agree terms on a three-year deal wit Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad afta leaving Real Madrid.

French striker Benzema, 35, win 25 trophies - including five Champions Leagues and four La Ligas - in 14 years wit Madrid.

E score 354 goals for Real, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo wey score 450 goals for Real.

Tori be say Alexis Mac Allister transfer to Liverpool don almost conclude.

Di Argentine midfielder wey dey play for Brighton & Hove Albion don conclude im medical for di Reds.

Aston Villa don join di race to sign free agent Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, afta im departure from Leicester. (Athletic).

Di 26-year-old midfielder bin comot Leicester City for di end of last season afta im contract expire.

Villa manager Unai Emery go like make dem complete di move quickly afta dem miss out on one midfield target for di January transfer window.

Aston Villa dey hold discussion to sign Spain defenders Aymeric Laporte, and Pau Torres, from Manchester City and Villarreal respectively. (90min).

Chelsea don join Barcelona and Liverpool, clubs wey wan buy 21-year-old Celta Vigo Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, wey get £34m release clause

Chelsea dey likely to sell Kai Havertz afta dem know say di German forward get interest to leave.

Tottenham don show interest for Manchester United defender 30-year-old Harry Maguire, and dey hope say dem go fit persuade England team-mate Harry Kane to stay. (Telegraph - subscription).

Manchester United dey look to sell eight players dis summer: captain Maguire; striker Anthony Martial, 27; midfielders Fred, 30, and Scott McTominay, 26; goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26; and defenders Alex Telles, 30, Eric Bailly, 29, and Brandon Williams, 22. (Mirror)

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe dey comot as free agents for di end of dia respective contracts. Di Red Devils go listen to offers for midfield duo Fred and Scott McTominay, also dey in negotiations to sell Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest.

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, go explore options to leave Manchester United dis summer. (Fabrizio Romano).

Donny love di club and ten Hag but e need and wan play regularly next season.

Real Madrid don ready to make a move for Chelsea Germany forward Kai Havertz, 23, if dem no fit sign Harry Kane from Tottenham. (Times - subscription).

Chelsea dey target Mike Maignan, 27, wey fit comot leave AC Milan. Di France goalkeeper dey among four players wey no dey happy wit di sacking of directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara. (Sun).

Arsenal go revive dia January interest in Spain defender Ivan Fresneda, afta Real Valladolid relegation from La Liga. (Sun).

Mikel Arteta bin dey eager to sign di 18-year-old right back during di January transfer window wen e dey look to strengthen im squad for di title run-in.

But any hopes of a deal bin fail wen Valladolid put a £35million price tag on di highly-regarded Spanish youth international.

Now suggestions dey say dem ready to sell for just half of dat original valuation and dat fit open door for Arsenal to make a formal offer.

Nottingham Forest dey in toks about a permanent move for Manchester United 26-year-old England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. (90min)

Henderson bin spend di 2022/23 campaign on loan wit Forest, wey see di club survive for di Premier League for dia first top flight season for 23 years.

Di 26-year-old bin previously earn reputation as top Premier League goalkeeper during im time on loan wit Sheffield United.

Out-of-contract Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, don receive £15m-per-year offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Atletico Madrid also dey interested for di player. (Sky Sports).

Wilfried Zaha bin receive one huge offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

According to Sky Sports News, dem don offer di 30-year-old a three-year contract wey worth £45m (£15m per year).

Atletico Madrid don also approach Zaha representatives and three other Champions League clubs.

Di Ivory Coast international neva decide on im future yet and e wan assess all im options.

Signing a new contract at Crystal Palace neva dey ruled out, wit im current deal wey go expire for di end of June.

Saudi clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr don offer Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, salary wey fit reach £86m a year by. (Guardian).

Im salary go include image rights, commercial deals and an investment portfolio. Al-Ittihad bin dey confident on Tuesday evening say dem go get green light for a transfer afta dem present dia case to Kanté and im representatives.

Chelsea don ready to join Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City to bid for Southampton 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia.