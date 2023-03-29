Who be di 38-year-old Nigerian wey buy 55 percent of Danish football club

one hour wey don pass

One 38-year-old Nigerian man Shola Akinlade don become di new owner of Danish football club Aarhus Fremad afta im buy 55 percent stake for di second division club.

Akinlade na di co-founder of Paystack and owner of Sporting Lagos FC, one professional club wey im establish for 2022.

Aarhus Fremad no disclose how much Akinlade buy 55 percent of di club ownership.

Di IT entrepreneur say im dey honoured and excited on dis new chapter wit Aarhus Frmad.

Dem found Aarhus Fremad for 1947 and di club dey play for Danish second division, wey be di third tier of di Danish football league system.

Di club currently dey top of di Danish second division wit six points clear and e dey on course for promotion to top division at di end of di season.

Akinlade say im get confidence in Lars Kruse to continue as di chief executive of di club.

Akinlade say dis acquisition go continue Lagos Sporting commitment to engage and empower local communities.

Di IT entrepreneur say by strengthening di relationship between Sporting Lagos and Aarhus Fremad, dem aim to create environment wey go foster education, growth and opportunity for dia players and di community.

Kruse say Akinlade bin don get di interest to buy club for Europe so dat im players for Nigeria go get opportunity to go Europe on time.

Di CEO also tok say Fremad go help Sporting Lagos to build up some sporting principles and set up academy.

“Na exciting process from wen I first hear say dem spot us all di way from Nigeria. E dey fantastic say pipo wit di right mindset dey wey see football as catalyst for many oda tins - and in terms of values, Sporting Lagos na Nigerian Aarhus Fremad,” Kruse tok.

Who be Shola Akinlade?

Shola Akinlade na 38-year-old IT entrepreneur from Lagos and co-founder of Paystack.

Im found Paystack wit im old schoolmate Ezra Olubi for 2015 and for 2020 dem sell di company to American fintech giant Stripe for di sum of $200 million.

Di acquisition of Paystack by Stripe raise Akinlade net worth but im current net worth no be public knowledge.

Akinlade na Computer Science graduate from Babcock University.

For 2022, Akinlade found Sporting Lagos FC for Lagos. Di club dey play for di Nigeria National League wey be di second tier of di kontri football league system.

For 2020 im receive CEO of the Year 2020 award.

Akinlade receive di Order of the Niger national honour from President Muhammadu Buhari.