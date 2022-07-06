Names, faces of all victims of Scenery Park tragedy

57 minutes wey don pass

Mass burial for 21 teenagers wey die mysteriously for one South African nightclub one week ago go happun on Wednesday.

Di ceremony for di teenagers wey dey between age 13 and 17 go hold for one giant tent for Scenery Park, East London inside di rainbow nation.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa go attend di burial.

Relatives of di victims just dey cry uncontrollably as dem bring in dia coffins.

BBC Pidgin don gada di full names and faces of all victims of di scenery park tragedy

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem find di victims for ground and ontop tables for di Enyobeni bar for di coastal town of East London

How di teenagers die

South African authorities dey investigate di deaths of di 21 young pipo inside a nightclub.

Di incident happun early hours of Sunday. Di pipo dem find dia deadi-bodi dey between di age of 13 and 17 years.

Dem find di victims for ground and ontop tables for di Enyobeni bar for di coastal town of East London.

Dem carri di bodies go mortuaries, wia post-mortem examinations - including toxicology tests - go seek to establish di cause of death.

Oscar Mabuyane, premier of East Cape Province wia di tragedy happun, no give possible reasons for di deaths, but condemn di "unlimited consumption of liquor".

Speaking for di scene, e say: "You no fit just trade in di middle of society like dis and tink say young pipo no go experiment."