Champions League: Quarterfinal fixtures, prediction & time

Di Champions League quarter- finals go start dis week, wit some ogbonge matches.

On Tuesday, Manchester City go play Bayern Munich for a chance to progress to di semi-final.

City dey among di favourites to win di competition, na di same too, for di German giants wey get clean record dis European campaign.

Bayern don sack Julian Nagelsmann and replace am wit Thomas Tuchel wey beat City for di 2021 final.

Man City vs Bayern Munich prediction

Man City recent form dey very impressive. Dem don play some good football and show say dem fit beat any team.

Na wetin Bolarinwa Olajide one football sabi pesin tell BBC Pidgin.

But Bola say ’’E no go smooth for City against a very effective and consistent Bayern Munich’’.

Bayern Munich dey unbeaten for dia last four trips to England. Dem also don win all dia Champions League games this season convincingly.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland go dey crucial for Man City to win. If Bayern get any weak point na dia defence, and di Citizens go try to explore it.

Prediction: Man City 2-2 Bayern

Man City vs Bayern Munich dey scheduled for 8pm West African Time on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Di match go take place for Etihad Stadium for Manchester.

Wetin di clubs tok

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach tok say: "We want to try [to win di competition]. Na honour to dey here against elite club like Bayern. We don see three or four games wey dem play under [Thomas] Tuchel. Maybe on Tuesday dem go try something new. Dem get quality in all departments. E go dey difficult."

Oliver Kahn, Bayern CEO say: "When we sign Julian Nagelsmann for summer of 2021, we bin dey convinced say im go work with him on a long-term basis. But now we don come to di conclusion say quality in our squad – despite the Bundesliga title last year – don show less and less often. Afta di World Cup we don play less successfully and less attractive football. Di big fluctuations for our performance don cast doubt on our goals for dis season, but also our goals for di future. Dat na why we act now’’.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland

Go miss next match if booked: Akanji

Bayern: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Mané; Müller

Go miss next match if booked: Kimmich, Mazraoui