Ghana opposition NDC party choose John Mahama as presidential candidate for 2024 elections

Wia dis foto come from, Johm Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama emerge as presidential candidate of de opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dis go be de fourth time John Mahama dey lead de NDC as presidential candidate, en first be 2012.

He poll 98.9% of total votes cast in de party presidential primaries wey dem hold on Saturday.

En contender, Kojo Bonsu manage poll 1.1% of de valid votes cast.

One of de contenders for presidential candidate, Dr Kwabena Duffuor pull out from de race over allegations say de primaries no be ‘free and fair.’

Oga Mahama take to en social media pages to show appreciation to delegates wey give am de mandate to lead NDC in 2024 elections.

“A while ago, dem officially declare de results of de 2024 presidential primaries.”

“I make humble sake of de overwhelming vote of confidence from de party.”

“I want thank God for bringing de NDC dis victory” he add.

For 2020 General elections for Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo defeat John Mahama to become de President.

De NPP candidate beat en rival after he poll 51.59 percent of valid votes cast against John Mahama of de NDC who poll 47.36 percent.

Come 2024, John Mahama go fit face current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who be one of de favorites to lead de NPP as presidential candidate in de 2024 elections.

John Mahama dey sell economic recovery message to Ghanaians

Wia dis foto come from, John Mahama/Facebook

Political observers for Ghana predict de victory of John Mahama, dem believe say he be de most marketable candidate in de party.

Since election 2012, John Mahama lead NDC as presidential candidate in every election which he win one, den loose two.

While dis go be de fourth time he dey lead de party, he dey promise delegates and de Ghanaian public say he go use en experience as former President resolve de economic crisis for Ghana.

De Ghanaian economy since de start of 2022 face major economic decline, de country encounter de worst levels of inflation in over 20 years.

De hope John Mahama dey give be say he go fix de ailing economy of Ghana.

According to John Mahama, Ghana dey lose Ghc17 billion yearly to corruption.

Dis be monies wey for go into development but dey end up in private hands, dis dey deny de state of resources.

He believe say plugging waste from de system trough corruption go help de country.