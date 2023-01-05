President Putin order 36-hour ceasefire but Ukraine reject am

53 minutes wey don pass

Russian President Vladimir Putin don order im defence minister to impose 36-hour ceasefire on Ukrainian frontline, wey go start on Friday.

Di ceasefire wey dem schedule to start for 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT) go jam wit di Russian Orthodox Christmas

Putin don ask Ukraine to reciprocate but Kyiv immediately reject di request.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak say: "Keep hypocrisy to yourself."

Oga Putin order follow one appeal from Patriarch Kirill, di head of di Russian Orthodox Church, on Thursday morning.

Kirill bin ask "all di parties wey dey involve" for di conflict to "cease fire and establish a Christmas truce".

Di Russian Orthodox Church dey always celebrate Christmas Day on 7 January, according to di Julian calendar.

Oga Putin cite di patriarch appeal as motivation to order for ceasefire.

One Kremlin statement tok say: "Taking into consideration di appeal by [Kirill], di president don hereby instruct di minister of defence of di Russian Federation to impose ceasefire regime along di entire line of contact for Ukraine" for di 36-hour period.

Oga Putin also call on Ukraine to reciprocate di order so dat di "large numbers of Orthodox believers wey dey live for di areas where hostilities dey happun "go fit celebrate Christmas Eve on Friday and Christmas Day on Saturday.

Ukraine presidential adviser oga Podolyak wey issue statement afta Putin order say: "Temporary truce" no go dey until Russian forces withdraw from all di areas dem don occupy.

BBC correspondent for Russia, Will Vernon for Moscow say some pipo dey see Russia move as Kremlin tactic - to demonise Ukraine for di eyes of di Russian public if di ceasefire no hold.