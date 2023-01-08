Video wey appear to show South Sudan president wet imself make dem arrest journalists

Author, George Wright

Role, BBC News

Six journalists for South Sudan don chop arrest ontop di circulation of one video wey appear to show President Salva Kiir wet imself, media rights groups tok.

For December, one video wey dem share on social media appear to show Oga Kiir dey urinate on himself as dem play di national anthem for one function.

Dem detain six staff from di state broadcaster during di week.

Di Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)don begin call for dia elease.

Patrick Oyet, president of the South Sudan Union of Journalists, tell tori pipo for Reuters say dem bin suspect say di journalists " get knowledge on how di video of di president urinating imself come out".

Di South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation say dem no air di footage.

Di arrests match "one pattern of security personnel dey resort to arbitrary detention whenever officials see say coverage no favor dem ", CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative, Muthoki Mumo tok as e dey call for dia unconditional release.

South Sudan Information Minister Michael Makuei tell Voice of America radio say make pipo wait to learn why dem detain di journalists.

Rights groups don frequently call on di South Sudanese authorities to stop harassing and threatening journalists.

Oga Kiir become di first president of South Sudan - Africa newest kontri- for 2011.