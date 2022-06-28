Wetin Nigeria law tok about to own a gun?

Di controversial order wey Zamfara state Govnor Bello Matawalle give im citizens to go buy gun, defend demsef against bandits and kidnappers don get many many different reactions, including question from Nigerians on weda e possible to own gun.

One of di questions from di mata na also about wetin Nigeria law tok about individuals getting dia own gun and also, which kain gun civilians dey allowed to own.?

Na on Monday, 27 June, di goment of Zamfara state order im state pipo make dem go buy gun for dia protection.

According to information wey di goment release, any individual wey wan obtain gun to defend diasef go first apply to di commissioner of police.Di police go carry out background check and oda necessary findings to confam weda di pesin deserve to own weapon.If di pesin pass di screening, police go now give am licence to own gun.

Di tori don spark different reactions from different quarters.

Law on firearms

Nigeria gun law dey for di Firearm Act chapter 146 of Laws of di Federal Republic of Nigeria 1990.

Di Firearm Act make provisions for how to take own or carry plus deal in firearm or guns and ammunitions or bullets and missiles.

According to dis law, nobody fit carry any personal gun except im collect license from di Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Di IGP get di power to give or refuse to give dis license according to wetin di National Council of Ministers decide.

Based on dis law, e no be anybody right or entitlement to get.

"Subject to di provisions of subsection (5) of section 5 of dis Act, no person shall, as of right, dey entitled to di grant of any licence or permit under dis Act and di authority wey get di function of granting such licence or permit fit without being bound to assign any reason therefore refuse di grant of such licence or permit or, subject to di provisions of any regulations under section 33 of dis Act, fit impose such terms or conditions as e reason am, and fit revoke such licence or permit for such cause as e consider appropriate.

Na so part of di law read.

Matawalle get power to give dis kain order?

Govnor Bello Matawalle order make im state citizens go buy dia own guns na notin but anytin for Nigeria law give am power to yarn dat kain tok.?

From di Firearms Act of di Federal Republic of Nigeria 1990, Na only di President fit to give order on who fit or who suppose carry gun for di kontri.

Part II Section 7 subsection (1) of di Firearms Act say if anybody feel offended say di IGP no gree give give am license or permit, make e “appeal by writing to di president wey go act wit im discretion wey im decision go be final.”

No be lie say security situation for di kontri na big challenge to state govnors.

But like one former Military govnor of Kaduna state, retired Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar tell tori pipo Daily Trust say di highest calibre of guns wey commissioner of police fit give license na for shotguns, wey dem dey call double-barrel or pump-action.