One kind doctor correct neck wey bend, save dis girl life

Wia dis foto come from, AFSHEEN GUL/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan (left) successfully treat Afsheen for Delhi

One teenager from Pakistan Afsheen Gul suffer from one rare condition wey keep her neck at 90 degrees.

She struggle to access di right treatment until dem bring her case to one doctor for India.

BBC Urdu Riaz Sohail report on how di teen take get di life-saving treatment for Delhi.

Wetin be friend?

For most pikin, na dia classmates for school or neighbours wey dem grow up wit wey become dia friends. Sometimes, na dia favourite toy or maybe dia pet.

But for 13-year-old Afsheen Gul from Pakistan's Sindh province, life dey a little different. Di girl na di youngest of her seven siblings, and she neva go school play wit her friends.

Dis na sake of say one accident happun wen she dey just ten months old. She bin fall from her sister’s arm and di accident leave her neck bent at 90 degrees.

Her parents bin take her to di doctor wey give her some medicine and put a belt around di neck for support, but her condition only get worse.

“She no fit walk, eat or talk. She go just lie on di ground and na we dey help am wit everytin,” Afsheen mama Jamilan Bibi tok, adding say dem no fit afford further treatment.

Afsheen also suffer from cerebral palsy - she bin learn to walk wen she dey six years, she begin learn to speak wen she dey eight - and dis further push her behind oda pikin wey dey her age.

For 12 years, Afsheen spend her life as pesin wey dey always dey inside her house for Mithi, nearly 300km (186 miles) from Karachi city, in dis painful condition.

Wia dis foto come from, AFSHEEN GUL/INSTGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan (left) successfully treat Afsheen for Delhi

Afsheen suffer from atlanto-axial rotatory dislocation, a rotation of di spine wey dey cause neck impairment. "Dis na probably di first case of im kind for di world," Dr Krishnan tok.

Her condition gain worldwide attention for 2017 wen one article on one news website tok about her tori.

Ogbonge Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan share one foto of Afsheen on Facebook and urge pipo to help.

Dem invite Afsheen mama to one popular morning show wey Sanam Baloch dey host. One pesin for US create online fundraiser to help di girl and her family for di surgery.

Wia dis foto come from, AFSHEEN GUL/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Afsheen Gul suffer from a rare condition wey dey cause neck impairment

For November 2017, Naz Baloch, one MP from di ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP), tweet say di Sindh goment go provide complete treatment for Afsheen.

Dem hospitalise in 2018 am for Agha Khan University Hospital - na Pakistan's biggest private hospital and e dey Karachi. Specialists for di hospital say dem go operate am, but dem give am "50% chance of survival", Oga Kumbar tok.

Afsheen's parents tell di doctors say make dem give dem time to tink about am and dem take dia pikin go house.

"But we bin get busy wit my sister’s wedding and we no complete her treatment,” her broda tok.

Oga Kumbar add say afta di wedding, di family contact di goment to resume Afsheen's treatment but dem dey disappointed wen dem no receive positive response.

Ms Baloch, however, tok say she bin try her best to arrange Afsheen's treatment, including getting in touch wit NGOs abroad. She say she only withdraw wen international NGOs step in to help di family.

Afsheen return to di news for 2019 wen one British journalist Alexandria Thomas report on her condition and her family’s financial position.

Ms Thomas also put di family in touch wit Dr Krishnan for Delhi wey speak wit Oga Kumbar and tell am say e dey ready to hel Afsheen.

Di family apply for visa on medical grounds and dem arrive for India for November last year. One independent childcare organisation, Darul Sukoon help dem wit di process.

Wia dis foto come from, AFSHEEN GUL/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Afsheen arrive wit her broda for Delhi last November

Na extremely difficult time for Afsheen and her family, Oga Kumbar remember: "Dr Krishnan tell us say her heart or lungs fit stop to dey beat during di operation.”

Financial troubles also dey - Afsheen's family no get di money to pay for di treatment. So dem rely on di online fundraiser to meet di expenses.

But Dr Krishnan give di family hope. Oga Kumbar tok say im don dey in contact wit several doctors during dis period but no one dey as "sensitive and kind " as r Krishnan.

"Due to im efforts and supervision di operation dey successful," e add.

Afsheen undergo two major surgeries before di main neck surgery, wey dey followed by anoda major operation.

Di main surgery take place for February. Dr Krishan tell di BBC say im and im team attach Afsheen's skull to her spinal cord during a six-hour operation. Dem kon attach di skull to di cervical spine using a stick and screws to keep di neck straight.

Wia dis foto come from, AFSHEEN GUL/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Krishnan check on Afsheen every week through Skype

After di surgery dey successful, Dr Krishnan tell reporters say na treatment make Afsheen live long.

But she now dey "smile and talk", Oga Kumbar tok for July wen im post one foto of im smiling sister on Facebook a day before Eid.

Although some complications dey - she still dey slower dan oda pikin, many of dem dey judge her for dat, her broda tok.

"But dat one go get beta wit time. For now, I just dey happi say my sister dey alive and happi.”

