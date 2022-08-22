Manual collation of result go affect di outcome of 2023 elections in Nigeria? Dis na wetin experts tok

Di 2023 general election go be improvement of oda election wey di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don do, sabi pesin tok.

Ezenwa Nwagu, Chairman of Partners for Electoral Reform for Nigeria say need dey for pipo to sabi di electoral process.

E say di 2022 Electoral Act (Amendment) don provide for di use of technology into Nigeria electoral system but “we no go fit handover all our electoral process to technology.”

Oga Nwagu dey tok in reaction to tori say Inec say dem go collate result of di 2023 election manually.

Festus Okoye, Inec Voter Education Commissioner say di commission go transmit results from polling units go dia result-viewing portal, IReV but say di collation go happun manually.

“Difference dey between transfer or transmission of results and collation of results.

“Section 50 (2) of di Electoral Act, 2022 give di commission di absolute discretion to determine di mode and procedure of voting in an election and di transmission of election results,” Okoye tok.

Di comment cause confusion for pipo wey no understand wetin e mean – di Inec oga later explain am.

‘We need watch Inec well-well’

Politicians for Nigeria dey fear say Inec fit introduce new guidelines ahead of di 2023 elections.

Akogun Oyedepo, one oga for Social Democratic Party (SDP) opposition party for Nigeria say di electoral commission need to dey careful make dem no lose pipo trust.

“We need to watch Inec wit suspicion. Maybe some tins dey go on wey we no know. Dem don clarify wetin dem mean but we still need to watch dem well,” Akogun, we be Lawyer tok.

E say Inec get responsibility to improve on di gains “especially from di election for Ekiti and Osun.”

Election expert explain better

Wetin we call dis foto, Inec introduce electronic transmission of results during di governorship elections for Ekiti and Osun states

As di confusion dey spread Ezenwa Nwagu say pipo need to understand di electoral process for di kontri before jumping into conclusion.

“Transmission dey different from collation. No wia in di world wia dem dey collate result electronically. Dem must transfer result inside paper wey pipo go sign.

“Di process of transferring result from electronic into form EC 8 from di polling unit to di final collation na manual process and nothing dey wrong wit dat.

“Inec don improve well-well ova di last few years and Nigerians must support dem,” e explain.

Ezenwa Nwagu, Chairman of Partners for Electoral Reform also say Nigerians no get any tin to fear as far as election conduct dey concerned.

E say, “Nigerians suppose dey grateful say we fit transmit election result electronically. Dat na beta improvement on di part of Inec.”

2023 Election result collation - Step by step process

INEC national commissioner Festus Okoye say e dey surprise say pipo dey shock to hear say 2023 election result collation go be manual.

Okoye tell BBC Pidgin say di procedure always be ‘essentially manual’ as dem do for Osun and Ekiti state govnorship elections.

E say di manual collation process go follow dis steps:

Wen evribodi don vote finish for di election day, di Presiding officer go count manually and announce di result wit im mouth for di polling unit.”

"Thereafter di Presiding Officer go use biro enta di scores of each political parties for form EC8A (wey we dey call di polling unit result form).”

“E go sign and then stamp. den e go call on all di party agents available to also countersign, e go come give each of dem a copy and also give to di police officers.”

“E go come snap di original of dat copy and then transmit am to di INEC result viewing portal, IReV.

"Di presiding officer must still carry dat manually filled form, EC8A to di first level of collation (Dat na Registration area collation centre).

"If di party agents wey accompany di Presiding Officer to di collation centre disagree with am, then di Collation Officer go need to open di transmitted result wey di Presiding Officer bin snap for di polling unit and send to IReV.

"Di Collation Officer go also look at di data of accredited voters as recorded in di BVAS and use am to resolve di problem.”

“But if no dispute dey from di party agents, di Collation Officer no need to look at di BVAS or di electronic transmitted result.”

Note say di Collation Officer no dey collate im result from di IReV, di law no permit am to do dat, oga Okoye tok.

However, di only time e go look at di electronic transmitted one na if dispute dey relating to di manual one.

Wetin be result collation?

Nigeria election agency spokesman say pipo dey misinterpret di word transmission and collation.

Festus Okoye say collation of result na ‘essentially’ manual.

"Collation of result ( dat na gathering of result) dey happun for ward, local goment, state level and presidential level.”

“Collation na gathering of results into one document (form).”

“Transmission of result, in fact di electoral act call am transfer (dat na manually) and transmission (dat na electronically).”

Oga Okoye say each registrations area covers between 10 and 15 polling unit, so di Presiding officer for those unit go take dia result to one Collation centre.”

“Wen dem get there, dem go handover everything wey dem get to di Collation Officer.

"Na di same process wey take place for Osun and Ekiti state governorship election,” Oga Okoye tok.

Function of di Bimodal voter accreditation systems, BVAS

Wetin we call dis foto, Inec introduce BVAS to election for 2022 and dem go use am for 2023 general elections

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of dia Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye tell BBC Pidgin say di BVAS dey perform three functions.