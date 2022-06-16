Sex offenders register for Kano - How e go affect you

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sex offence dey increase for Kano According to CITAD

16 June 2022, 04:45 WAT New Informate 16 minutes wey don pass

Sex offenders register launch dis week for Kano State, northwest Nigeria.

Di use of dis database by si state goment make Kano to be di 11 out of 36 states wey launch di register.

Dis register go dey collect and save details of sex offenders including name and fotos.

According to one state goment official, di aim to shame dem and stop oda pipo from copying dem.

Nigeria Federal goment launch dia own sex offenders register for 2019.

National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) na im dey manage am.

Although e no dey clear if any pesin don enter di list uptil now.

Presently for Nigeria na only Lagos, Ekiti, Akwai Ibom, Ogun, Bayelsa, Edo, Bauchi, Adamawa, Abia and Kaduna states don launch sex offenders register.

Rabi Shehu na di director of public prosecution for Kano state and she tell BBC News Pidgin wetin di launching mean.

From Monday 13 June, 2022 any pesin wey commit any sex offence for Kano go enter di database after court convict am.

“Yes na wetin di launch mean be dat, from now on any pesin wey dem convict of any sex offence go enter di register.”

Kano State chief judge Nura Sagir Umar lead di launching.

Umar tell tori pipo say di register go collect and keep only fotos and names of any convicted sex offender.

Except address, criminal history and all oda vital information, e add.

Civil Societies hail di launch

One group recently release report wey show say gender based violence dey increase for Kano.

Centre for Information Technology And Development (CITAD) report show say e include sex offence.

Hajiya Hadiza Ado na founder of non governmal organisation Women and Child Initiative.

Ado tell BBC News Pidgin say launching of dis sex offenders register sweet for her bele.

“Dis program go surely reduce sex offence for Kano…

“…because nobody go wan make im family, friends and neighbours see im name and foto inside dis bad register.”

“We dey get plenty cases of sex offence and di hope be say dis go helep reduce am.

“Just recently one man rape one girl and di family of di girl due to stigma bin wan forgive di man until we step in to charge am to court.”

“One of di bad tins about sex offence be say di trauma to di victim fit last for lifetime so na very dangerous tin.”

Takuma school abroad, return to be Abuja farmer, dem find im bodi for well 15th June 2022

'E go stop ‘evil’ pipo wey dey live among normal ones'

One pesin wey say she don ever suffer sex offence speak on di mata.

She dey happy about dis register launch for di northern city of Kano.

E go stop ‘evil’ pipo wey dey live among normal ones, she tok.

According to her di incident happun few years ago when somebody touch her inside one office without her consent.

Di lady say e still dey pain her anytime she remember di incident.

“Na office wey I go submit some work wey I just do.

“And na when I dey dia di pesin begin hold my hand dey try touch me everywhere without my consent.”

“Dis register dey necessary for every state in Nigeria.” She conclude.

Nigeria sex offender register: How e fit epp you

Nigeria goment launch dia own sex register for 2019.

NAPTIP say na to encourage victims to come out and report.

National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) collaborate wit non-governmental organisations.

Dem also get support from di British Council to launch di register for Abuja, di kontri capital.

NAPTIP Director of Public Enlightenment Arinze Orakwue tell BBC at di time say di register go show di names of convicted offenders.

E target piop wey violate section 46 of di Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, and no be di ones wey still be suspects."

“Di trauma and di way for our society we dey allow anytin, na im dey make some pipo no dey come out to report. Na dis kain tins we wan change... but we no say e no go dey easy.”

How di sex offender register go work

Website dey to allow victim and survivor of sexual offence to report ontop dia website.

Di Registry go show personal informate of all di pipo wey court don convict as sexual offender.

E dey free for anybodi to search for sex convicts.

Anoda part of di register go get names of pipo wey court don arraign and wey media pipo report.

Anybody fit search online or use shortcode ontop phone (no ready yet) for di names of sexual offenders.

Company wan employ pesin, especially for schools dem, fit check to see if dat pesin dey di register.

Price dey to search name of arraigned and reported pipo.

Individuals search na N500; for company dem fit pay per year NGOs, religious organisations and goment agencies fit apply to get special access.