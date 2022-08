Two storey building collapse in Abuja - Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Channels TV

53 minutes wey don pass

Rescue operations don begin for one collapsed building for Kubwa area of Abuja Nigeria capital, according to local tori.

Reports say na three-storey building wey dey under construction.

Tori be say some pipo wey dey work for di site dey trapped under di collapse.

Di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) say di incident happun for midnight on Friday and rescue operation dey ongoing.

BBC Pidgin dey try verify how e happun.

Fotos from di collapsed building

Wetin we call dis foto, Rescue operation dey go on for di site

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey watch how di rescue operation dey go on