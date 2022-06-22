Sadio Mane transfer to Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane glory moments for Liverpool

From Liverpool to Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane glory moments for di Reds

Wia dis foto come from, Bayern Munich

44 minutes wey don pass

Pipo still dey tok about Liverpool forward Sadio Mane wey complete a £35 million pounds move to join German giants Bayern Munich on a three year deal.

Dis one mean say e go tanda for di club until 2025, except anoda club come to buy am.

Liverpool go collect 32 million euros (£27.4m) wit additional 6 million euros sake of appearances, plus anoda 3 million euros for individual and team achievements.

Liverpool reject two bids from Bayern Munich before dem agree dis fee for di Senegal forward.

Mane contract wit Liverpool bin still dey until next season.

"Dis na di right time for dis challenge," 30-year-old Sadio Mane tok.

"I feel di great interest wey dis big club get from wen dem start so doubt bin no dey my mind."

Wia dis foto come from, Bayern Munich

Some ogbonge moments of Mane for Liverpool

Sadio Mane join Liverpool for £34m from Southampton for June 2016, and im score 120 goals for 269 games for di Reds.

Last season e score 23 goals for all competitions.

Make we torchlight some of di ogbonge moments of Sadio Mane for Liverpool.

First Premier League Goal for Liverpool:

Sadio Mane score plenti sweet goals for Liverpool, sotay e dey hard to pick di goal wey sweet pass.

But make we tok about di one e score for di first match e play for Premier League against Arsenal.

E pursue ball enta di right-hand channel, im fast well and stand gidigba sotay Nacho Monreal and Calum Chambers no fit hold am down, as e enta di penalty area.

Na im left-leg e use strike di ball enta net, Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech’s no fit catch di ball. Liverpool win di match 4-3.

E also score dying minute goal for im first Merseyside match for Goodison Park for December 2016.

2019-2020 season title win

Liverpool’s 2019-20 Premier League title win is told.

Sadio Mane contribute wella for di 2019-2020 season . For one dia matches against Aston Villa, wen dem bin dey lose 1-0 Sadio Mane cross ball give Andy Robertson wey e head inside net.

As match wan end, e score ball di late winner.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sadio Mane win Champions League for Liverpool

Oga of 'BIG GAMES'

Tori be say nobody for di history of Liverpool don score more goals for Champions League knockout matches pass Sadio Mane.

E get a total of 15 goals wey e score against ogbonge teams like Real Madrid , Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig , Manchester City of Bayern, Porto, RB Leipzig and plenti odas , especially for di 2018 Final against Real Madrid.

E score 7 times against Manchester City and Arsenal, six against Chelsea for di 2019 European Super Cup final win and di FA Cup semi final for April.

Mane, Salah and Firmino: Dis combination na die! upfront, as Mane comot so, pipo go still miss dis three ogbonge players.

Dem play five seasons togeda and dia combo bring 338 goals, plus anoda 91 for di 2017-18 campaign alone.

Dem start 137 games togeda and for 104 of di matches at least one of dem score.

E go easy to replace dis combo?

Trophy Cabinet: Sadio Mane win six Trophies for Liverpool

Mane go 'shine' for Bayern Munich?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

No how wey football fans go mention top players for Liverpool wey dem no go call Sadio Mane name, sake of say di guy sabi ball and e play beta football for Liverpool.

Wetin pipo dey worry about now na weda im go since for di German Giants house di way e shine for Livepool.

Bayern Munich no dey lack anytin trophy at dis moment. Dem get intimidating record wey go make peson wonder wetin Mane dey go find dia.

Dem don win Domestic League 32 times for dia history, and 10 times back to back to back, Champions League 6 times and FIFA Club World Cup 2 times.

Dem get ogbonge players too even though some don old and some dey go too.