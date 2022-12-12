IPOB agitations plus oda things Atiku Abubakar tok about for 'Di Pipo Townhall'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

As di Nigeria presidential election dey draw near small small, political gladiators, presidential candiadtes plus dia political parties continue to dey go about to canvass for votes.

From political gatherings, to debates, interviews and rallies, dem dey prepare for di 25 February election wia Nigerians dey expected to decise dia fates.

On Sunday night, di presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar appear for one live intercative programme wey one local tori pipo, Channels TV organise.

From Asuu salary, Ipob mata, insecurity, economy to football mata di former vice president make some promises.

Oga Atiku na one of di leading candidates wey dey try become Nigeria president- na 18 candidates dey eye di position.

'I go pay Asuu salary backlog'

Wen di achor ask Oga Atiku wetin e go do about di issue of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) wey dey always go on strike sake of dia demands for beta welfare, e say e go meet di to pay di backlog of salaries if dem am elect AM.

“I go increase di funding level (of education) as against wetin dey currently obtained, no doubt about dat because I be firm and committed believer in education.

“I get undertaken to say, ‘Whatever backlog – we go clear all di backlogs and make sure say you go back to classes and students go back to school,” e tok.

Privatisation of national assets

Oga Atiku wey dey always hammer on di need to privatise national asset still dey insist say selling some goment assets to di private sector na di best ting for di kontri economy.

Dis na wetin e tok wen dem ask am why e be like say e dey fixated on selling public assets wey dem build with taxpayers money.

“I no dey fixated but I think say na di best for di kontri. I mean, make we dey honest with ourselves, we get four refineries and dem no dey work; I no know for how many years now and every year we budget money for overhauling di refineries wey no dey work; please make we give am to di private sector,” e tok.

“For every great nation for dis world, you find out say na di private sector dey drive di economy, dem provide di jobs, dem provide di prosperity, and dem do everything, why our own go dey different? So, I no dey fixated.'' E insist.

Di former vice-presidennt also promise to build football fields for publoic places acaross Nigeria to help di kontri nurture and manage talents.

According to am, dis na di model wey Morocco wey beat Portugal on Saturday to become di first African kontri to reach World Cup semi-final dey use for development of dia sports talents.

“Wetin you go see for Morocco eb say dem provide football playing fields for almost every neighbourhood. For every neighbourhood you go to for Morocco, small villages, towns, and cities, you go find say dem don provide public football playing fields.

“You go see as young as primary school pikin dey play football early mor-mor before dem go to school and later for di evening wen dem return from school, I think we gatz encourage dat,” Atiku tok.

'I fit adopt UAE System to tackle insecurity'

On di issue of insecurity wey dey worry almost every corner for Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, say e fit adopt di security system wey dem dey for di United Arab Emirates (UAE) to tackle di wahala.

Atiku say di UAE system dey primarily based on adopting technology to monitor wetin dey happun across di kontri.

E maintain say adopting di UAE approach by monitoring everybody movement go discourage pipo from committing crime.

“Di security architecture wey I admire na di UAE security architecture and e dey primarily based on monitoring. You no go see policemen for uniform for UAE, you no dey see soldiers but virtually everybody naim dem dey monitor everyday and particularly if be visitor, from di moment you enta di kontri or go out, anywhere you dey go, dem dey watch and dat na di deployment of technology as far as security dey concerned.

How I go resolve IPOB agitations

Di PDP presidential candidate also tok abaoaut im plan to tackle di agitations by separatists wey include di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) if e become Nigeria president for 2023.

E say di demands of di pro-Biafra agitators no dey beyond dialogue and negotiation.

“Di IPOB issue for di South-East dey basically, as far as my understanding dey concerned, about di realisation of Biafra. E dey possible for Biafra to be realised today? How? By negotiations or by going through another civil war, wey we no fit afford?