Di 25 women wey want be govnors for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Candidates official Facebook page Wetin we call dis foto, Eight of di 25 women candidates

Nigeria on 18 March go enta polling unit again to cast dia votes for di state elections for most parts of di kontri.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wedsnesday bin reschedule di election from 11 March late Wednesday after Supreme court say di commission fit

Out of about 418 candidates wey dey run for govnorship of di 28 states wey dey hold elections, na only 25 be women.

Dis dey down from di 70 women wey compete for 2019.

So far di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), dey post only one female candidate and na for Adamawa State, while opposition Labour Party dey also host one female candidate for Rivers State.

Apart from di twenty four women, more women bin dey fielded under Deputy govnorship roles, most popular of di deputy govnorship candidates na actresses Funke Akindele for Lagos and Tonto Dikeh.

Throughout Nigeria history, di kontri don ever only get one govnor, Virginia Ngozi Etiaba wey dey for office for only three months for Anambra State

Abia State

Wia dis foto come from, Lancester-Okoro Nnennaya Ngwamma/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Lancester-Okoro Nnennaya Ngwamma

Lancester-Okoro Nnennaya Ngwamma

Nnennaya Ngwamma na 62 year old woman wey graduate from di Queen Mary University of London for 2007.

She dey un under di People's Redemption Party (PRP) and for 2019, she run for Senator of di Federal Capital Terrritory under di Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Johnson-Ogbunele Gladys Ikonnaya Ugozika, 58 (SDP)

Gladys Ikonnaya Ugozika na 58 year old woman wey dey run under di Social Democratic Party (SDP).

She get her education from di College of Medicine for Nsukka and dey work as medical doctor for di United Kingdom.

Adamawa State

Wia dis foto come from, Dahiru Ahmed Aishatu/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Dahiru Ahmed Aishatu

Dahiru Ahmed Aishatu

51 year old Dairu Ahmed Aishatu na di ruling party only female govnorship candidate dem dey field for di kontri and also di only female candidate for Adamawa state.

She cruurenty dey di Senate house as senator wey dey represet Adamawa Centeral Senatorial District and na di oga of di Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

Akwa Ibom State

Wia dis foto come from, Ekanem Abasiekeme Mfonobong/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Ekanem Abasiekeme Mfonobong

Ekanem Abasiekeme Mfonobong

Abasiakeme Mfonobong Ekanem, 35 na single woman wey dey run under di Action alliance party for govnorship of Akwa Ibom State.

She study for di University of Uyo and be businesswoman wey dey run di Sengah Life foundation, wey say dem dey create support for women wey dey lve with breast cancer.

Udoh Emem Monday

Mrs Udoh Emem Monda na 43 years old and dey run for govnorship under di Social Democratic Party.

She dey work for oil and gas insustry as di sabi pesin on intergrated resovoir modelling, assey development strategy, petroleum, exploration and appraisal.

Benue State

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Chenge Rosaline Ada

Chenge Rosaline Ada

51 year old, Chenge Rosaline Ada dey run under di Action Democratic Party (ADP) afta running two times before under PDP and APC.

She don break many records as di first woman to do wey include first female mechanical engineer for northern Nigeria, first female Managing directior for Benue State Water Board and first female MD of di 12 River Basins for di kontri.

Dabo Aduzuana Aondona Sharon Fumi Catherine

Aondona Dabo Fiase na 54 years old dey run for govnor under di Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Aodona don serve for di state as member of House of Asseble, as she tok say she go be "bulldozer govnor".

Borno State

Abubakar Fatima

36 year old Abubakar Fatima dey run under di African Democracy Congress (ADC).

Cross River State

Ibiang Marikana Stanley

Ibiang Marikana Stanley na 41 year old for di Action Democratic Party.

Delta State

Onokiti Helen Agboola

Helen Agboola wey be 56 year old woman dey run under Accord (A)

Cosmas Annabel

35 year old Cosmas Annabel dey run under di All People's Party (APP).

She be business woman wey collect Higher Dipoma from di University of Ibadan for Industrial Relations & Personnel Manager.

Ebonyi State

Igwe Chinenye Judith

Igwe Chineye Judith na 37 year old woman wey dey run under di Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Enugu State

Nweze Pearl Ogochukwu

Nweze Pearl Ogochukwu at 42 years dey run for govnor for di Social Democratic Party.

She dey run with Secondary School Certification as her qualification.

Jigawa State

Umar Binta Yahaya

Umar Binta Yahaya na 42 year old under di Action Alliance (AA).

She be business woman wey start di Mainstream Yahaya Academy as she don get diploma for Public Administration for Jigawa State Polytechnic.

Kano State

Yakubu Furera Ahmad

Furera Ahmed na 40 year old wey be member of di Boot Party wia she dey run for govnor.

Mahmud Aishatu

Mahmud Aishatu Ahmedna 53 year old govnorship candidate for di National Rescue Movement.

She bin get her her first and masters Degree fror Bayero University afta which she enta di workforce wia she work for UBA, Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, NERC amon odas

Kwara State

Jaiyeola Motunrayo Deborah

Motunrayo Deborah na 41 year old under APM wey dey run for govnorship.

Lagos State

Kupoliyi Funmilayo

Kupoliyi Funmilayo na 31 year old wey dey run for govnorship election under di APM party.

She be businesswoman wey graduate di Ogun State Polytechnic afta she study Business Administration.

Adeyemi Abiola Roseline

Adeyemi Abiola Roseline, 33 dey run for govnorship under du All Peoples Party (APP).

Anoda businesswoman wey un her Bachelor Degree for Imo State University and Masters for Human Resources and Industrial Relations from Lagos State University.

Nasarawa State

Tsakpa Patricia Danlami

Tsakpa Patricia Danlami na 59 year old member of di Action Democratic Party (ADP) wey dey un for govnorship.

She be Bachelors degree holder from University of Jos and gbab her masters from di National Open University.

Niger State

Wia dis foto come from, Abdullahi-Iya Khadijah/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Abdullahi-Iya Khadijah

Abdullahi-Iya Khadijah

Abdullahi-Iya Khadijah, 48 na di only female govnorship candidate for di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

She be lawyer and certified gender based violence specialist, she also be di Presient of Women Community in Africa as well as CEO of S.I Magazine among odas.

Oyo State

Wia dis foto come from, Euba Aduragbemi/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Euba Aduragbemi

Euba Aduragbemi

37 year old Euba Aduragbemi dey run for govnorship under di Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Di Fashion designer businesswoman na graduate of Lead City University and di London College of Fashion.

Rivers State

Wia dis foto come from, Itubo Beatrice/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Itubo Beatrice

Itubo Beatrice

Itubo Beatrice na 59 ear old and be di only female candidate for di burgeoning Labour Party.

She dey run for govnorship afta she don work for National Labour Congress as di Rivers State Council Chairmo and she be di Pioneer Board Member of id isi Primary Healthcare Management Board.

Zamfara State

Hadiza Bala Usman

Hadiza Bala Usman na 35 year old govnorship candidate under di Zenith Labour Party.

She bin work as former MD of di Nigeria Ports Authority as well as former Chiefo f staff to a Kaduna State govnor.