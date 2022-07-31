Oleksiy Vadatursky: Ukraine millionaire businessman, wife die for Russian missile attack

Ukraine millionaire businessman, wife die for 'massive' attack from Russia

Wia dis foto come from, NIBULON Wetin we call dis foto, Oleksiy Vadatursky worth $450m (£369m), according to one 2020 estimate by Forbes

31 July 2022, 14:42 WAT New Informate 16 minutes wey don pass

One of Ukraine's richest businessmen don die wit im wife for one “massive” Russian attack wey happun for di southern city of Mykolaiv.

Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and im wife Raisa die wen missile hit dia home overnight, Ukrainian media tok.

Oga Vadatursky na di owner of Nibulon, a group wey dey involved in grain exports.

Di businessman bin receive di "Hero of Ukraine" award.

Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevych say e be like say di di shelling na di heaviest Russian bombardment of di city so far.

Damage bin dey to houses, one hotel, one sports complex, two schools and one service station.

Mykolaiv dey on di main route to Odesa, Ukraine's main port, and Russia don hit am repeatedly.

Di leader of di region Vitaliy Kim say Oga Vadatursky "do a lot for di Mykolaiv region, a lot for Ukraine.

"Im contribution to di development of di agricultural and shipbuilding industry, di development of di region dey invaluable," e tok on Telegram.

Nibulon don build many storage facilities and oda infrastructure for exporting grain.

Ukraine and Russia na major exporters of wheat and oda grains, and di disruption of exports wey di war cause don make food prices to go up worldwide.

Di two kontris sign a UN-brokered agreement for Turkey last week, wey dey aimed to ease di food crisis.

But Ukrainian shipments dey expected to dey slow amid heavy security checks.

Ukraine accuses Russian forces say dem dey steal grain from farms on land wey dem occupy and dem dey export am via Crimea.

Russia don deny di claim.

EU dey look to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies 24th July 2022

Blow to Russian Navy Day

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, President Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) review warships for St Petersburg

Meanwhile, Russia don cancelled Navy Day celebrations for occupied Crimea.

Di reason wey Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev give be say one alleged Ukrainian drone strike on di Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Di fleet don base for Sevastopol since.

But one senior Ukrainian official, Serhiy Bratchuk, dismiss di Russian report as a "provocation".

"Di liberation of our Crimea go take place differently and much more efficiently," e tok.

Russian forces annex Crimea for 2014. International community condemn am and describe am as illegal. Russia chop sanction ontop am.

Navy Day na annual Russian holiday, and celebrations dey take place across Russia on Sunday. President Vladimir Putin dey oversee events for St Petersburg, im home city.

For one Telegram post, di Sevastopol governor say "one unidentified object fly into di courtyard of di [Black Sea] Fleet headquarters" and "according to preliminary data, na drone".

Blaming "Ukronazis", e say six pipo - Fleet HQ staff - wound, and none of dem die.

Russia dey always accuse Ukrainian authorities say dem be "Nazis", as part of di Kremlin's propaganda campaign to justify dia invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

One foto wey Govnor Razvozhayev post show am inside one courtyard wey leaves litter, but e no show structural damage.

E say di Navy Day celebrations don dey cancelled for security reasons.

Wia dis foto come from, RAZVOZHAYEV/TELEGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Di scene after one alleged drone hit di Black Sea Fleet HQ for Sevastopol

For one previous blow to di Black Sea Fleet for April, di fleet's flagship Moskva sink afta wetin Ukraine describe as a strike wit two Neptune missiles.

Russia admit say big fire bin dey on board and dem say na ammunition wey explode cause am.

Dem no attribute am to a Ukrainian attack and dem say di missile cruiser sink for one storm wen dem dey tow am.

E neva dey clear how many Russian sailors die or injure as di ship sink.

Meanwhile for di north, Ukraine's second city Kharkiv dey hit by Russian missiles again, mayor Igor Terekhov tok on Telegram. Three Russian S-300 missiles strike one school for dia and destroy di main building, e tok.

Di BBC no fit verify di latest reports independently.

For one late-night address on Saturday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky tell all civilians wey still dey live for parts of eastern Donetsk region under Ukrainian control to evacuate.

Di region don see heavy clashes amid a slow advance by Russian forces, wey already control large parts of am.