How Tiffs rob 'flashy' NYC bishop of jewellery worth $1m as im dey preach live

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

31 minutes wey don pass

Tiffs don rob one preacher wey dem sabi for im flashy lifestyle of more dan $1m worth of jewellery as im dey do livestream preaching for di city of New York

Lamor Whitehead, 44, don vow say di tiffs "no go go scot free"

Among di tins wey dem steal from di flashy, Rolls Royce-driving man of God na Rolexes, diamonds and emeralds.

Police still dey investigate di incident. Dem neva name or arrest any suspect so far.

For di video you fit hear Oga Whitehead dey ask "How many of you don lost your faith becos you see somebody else die?" just some moments before several gunmen wey wear black enta di church for Brooklyn.

E no clear how many pipo bin dye attend di service.

"When I see dem enta di church wit dia guns. I tell everybody [to] get down, everybody just get down," im later tok for Instagram.

"I no know weda dem bin want to shoot di church up or if dem bin just dey come steal."

According to Whitehead, di tiffs wey wear masks escape inside one Mercedes.

Afta di robbery, di New York Post report say di items wey dem steal from im and im wife include $75,000 Rolex and Cavalier watches, one $25,000 Episcopal ruby and diamond ring and one $25,000 pair of earrings - and even im wedding ring.

"For you to kick in church door and come wit guns for middle of service – wetin God go do all of una dey above my paygrade,'' im tok of di tiff on Instagram.

BBC don reach out to Oga Whitehead for comment.

For one statement, New York City mayor Eric Adams – wey don know Whitehead since at least 2013 – say di New York Police Department dey investigate di crime.

"No one for dis city suppose be victim of armed robbery, let tokless of our faith leaders," Adams say.

For im part, Whitehead, on offer $50,000 reward for information wey go lead to dia arrest.

Dis robbery no be di first time wey di bishop dey dey for news.

Just two months ago, tori be say im attempt to negotiate di surrender of one suspect wey shoot and kill one man for Manhattan-bound subway train.

Di latest incident, however, lead to plenty criticism on social media about im luxurious tastes and flashy lifestyle.