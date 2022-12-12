'Na safety issue no allow me show face', Wizkid tok sorry to Ghana fans

Wia dis foto come from, Wizkid/ Instagram

Grammy award winner Wizkid don tok sorry to im Ghana fans afta e no gree show up for im planned performance for one concert for Ghana.

Di Nigerian superstar, wey im real name be Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, bin suppose perform for Accra Sports stadium for Saturday.

But e no-show, as e leave many of im Ghanaians fans angry, including those wey don turn up for di venue and wait for plenti hours to see am perform.

Di show promoters, Live Hub, bin accuse di Afrobeats singer say e “breach im contractual obligation”.

But on Sunday night di music star bin apologise “to everyone wey bin make effort to come out for me [for Saturday night]. I bin dey charged up, and bin look forward to doing dis show”.

“Unfortunately, up until di day of dis show, e bin continue to get safety and production issues wey no allow me to put one high-quality show wey my fans deserve,” e bin post for Twitter.

E say e and im team bin dey work to “deliver one show to my amazing fans for Ghana”.

Wetin bin happun

Wetin bin happun be say #WizkidLiveAccra bin start to trend for social media early mormor Sunday.

Di reactions follow one statement wey di Patron of di show, di thelivehub drop statement say Wizkid breach im contractual agreement wey e get wit dem.

Fans bin dey complain say dem buy ticket for Wizkid performance and im no gree show face.

Di event wey bin suppose shelle for di Accra stadium bin witness plenti crowd base on wetin we see for video but di star boy no show up.

One Ghanaian artiste, King Promise wey also suppose perform some songs wit Wizkid sake of dem get some songs together also apologise to im fans.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Fans para

Wizkid fans bin no take am cool at all as many of dem bin take time to express how dem feel about im no-show.

Some pipo bin defend di star boy while some of dem bin demand apology before e bin drop im apology message.

Taadiban Yinbagh say, “Ah! wizkid paaaa a whole freedom cheddar come your concert and you no show up?......

Ooh! os3 I dey here to give one great support to Wizkid. #yawa Big Wiz! Pains

Richard Otis say “Dis be my exams week oo…

Clinton Adisim tok say “I spend from 4pm to 4 am sill @wizkidayo

no show up at im so called show, e pain me.

Wetin to know about Wizkid

Wia dis foto come from, Wizkid

Wizkid wey e real name na Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, na Nigerian singer and songwriter.

E also dey known as Wizzy, Starboy, BigWiz or popsy and na one of Africa biggest artistes.

Wizkid begin dey recordi music for very young age and manage to release one collaborative album with di Glorious Five, one group wey im and some couple of e church friends form.

E rise to dey popular afta e release "Holla at Your Boy", di lead single from im debut studio album Superstar for (2011).

"Tease Me/Bad Guys", "Don't Dull", "Love My Baby", "Pakurumo" and "Oluwa Lo Ni" na also part of wetin im release as singles from di Superstar album.

For 2016, Wizkid achieve international recognition afta e collaboration with Drake for di global hit, "One Dance".