W﻿hy 25 states for Nigeria neva vote for Constitution Amendment Bills

Wia dis foto come from, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege Wetin we call dis foto, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, C﻿hairman of di Constitution Review and Amendment Joint Committee

To amend some sections of di 1999 constitution na one of di major tins wey dey di domot of di National Assembly for Nigeria.

A﻿nd di 9th Assembly don cari di mata for dia head to make sure say e go well, but e be like say some states no dey comply.

Di National Assembly for statement today October 18, 2022 tok say " afta Six months wey dem transmit di Bills wey dem wan amend to State Assemblies, na only 11 State Houses of Assembly na im don demonstrate dia independence and loyalty to di Constitution".

Deputy President of di Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege wey be chairman of di Constitution Review Amendment Joint Committee explain say 25 States Houses of Assembly neva even consider to vote on di 44 Bills wey dey dia table.

"So far, only Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun and Osun States don successfully consider and voted on.

Dem don also forward dia resolutions on di 44 bills to di National Assembly". e tok

Nigeria Senate reject President request to amend di Electoral Act 2022 9th March 2022

D﻿i 25 States wey neva vote and why?

Di National Assembly dey para for di 25 States wey neva consider di bills and even send dia votes.

F﻿or di statement, di legislators dey vex say even as dem bin dey wait patiently for dis states to send dia decisions, dem receive one disturbing letter from di Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies wey give dem conditions.

Di letter say di remaining states no go act on di 44 Bills unless di National Assembly pass four new Bills wey dem don propose inside di letter.

Di Bills wey di 25 states propose for amendment inside di Constitution na to:

Establish State Police;

Establish State Judicial Council;

Streamline di procedure for removing Presiding Officers of State Houses of Assembly; and

Institutionalize Legislative Bureaucracy in the Constitution.

S﻿ome ogbonge bills inside di 44

M﻿ake we chook eye inside some of di big bills inside di 44 bill wey National Assembly wan amend.

Bill, No. 1, 2022 (Local Goment Financial Autonomy): Di Bill dey seek to get financial freedom for Local Goment councils: di bill wan abolish di State Joint Local Goment Account.

Bill, No. 2, 2022 (Local Goment Administrative Autonomy). Dis Bill want to establish Local Goment Councils as a substantive arm of Govment for di Constitution and guarantee dia democratic existence and tenure. Di bill no want any council powers by any entity except di democratically elected council members.

Bill, No. 26, 2022 (Fair Hearing for di Process of Recommending di Removal of Judicial Officers). Di Bill want fair hearing if dem wan recommend di removal of judicial officers by di State Judicial Service Commission.

Bill, Nos. 29, 30, 31, 32,33, and 34, 2022 (Devolution of Powers). Dis Bills wan breakdown di exclusive Legislative List so dat State Assemblies fit legislate on some issue wey National Assembly dey legislate on. Di Concurrent Legislative List, go give more legislative powers to States som dat dem fit make laws on matas wey include Airports; Fingerprints, Identification and Criminal Records; prisons and railways.

'Constitution need to change for Buhari third term to fit happun' 24th December 2019

Bill, No. 45, 202 2 (Timeframe for the Submission of the Names of Ministerial or Commissioner Nominees). Dis Bill dey ask for a particular timeframe wey di President or Govnor fit forward to di Senate or State House of Assembly names of nominees for confirmation as Ministers or Commissioners.

Bill, No. 47, 2022 (Establishment of State Security Council). Di Bill want make dem establishes State Security Council to advise di Govnor on mata wey concern public security.

Bill, No. 48, 2022 (Power to Summon the President and Governors). Dis amendment go give g National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly di powers to summon di President and Govnors, anytime to answer questions wey concern national security or any mata wey di National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly get power to make laws ontop.

Bill, No. 51, 2022 (Creation of di Office of di Accountant General of di Federal Goment). Dis bill wan separate di office of di Accountant-General of di Federal Goment from di office of di Accountant-General of di Federation. Di bill want Federal Government to get im own accounting officer separate from di accounting officer wey dey deal wit oda goment tiers.

Bill, No. 53, 2022 (Separation of di Office of di Attorney General of di Federation and di State from di Office of di Minister or Commissioner for Justice). Dis bill wan make di office of di Attorney General of di Federation independent from partisanship. Di bill want make dem separate am from di office of di Minister of Justice or Commissioner for Justice.

Bill, No. 58, 2022 (Independent Candidacy), Dis Bill want make di Constitution allow Independent candidates to contest for any elective position. Dis amendment go expands di space for democratic participation as e go providing a platform outside political parties for pipo to participate in and contest elections.

W﻿etin e go mean for Nigerians if dem pass di bills

A﻿s dis 25 states neva vote, e mean say di National Assembly don match break ontop di Constitution Amendment ontop di 44 bills.

A﻿nd dis bills dey important for all Nigerians expecially for di Local Goment level and for different ways.

O﻿ne parliamentary expert beakdown di benefits of dis bill to Nigerians if dem finally become law. E say di bills go go.

G﻿ive local goment access to dia allocation directly, wey mean say goment for local goment level go begin work well to meet di need of pipo for local communities.

I﻿f Goment breakdown di Exclusive Legislative list, State Houses of Assembly fit make laws on matas wey include Airports; Fingerprints, Identification and Criminal Records; prisons and railways wey dey affect dia pipo directly witout waiting for National Assembly.

Bill number 48 go make Presidents and Govnors dey more accountable to di pipo sake of say National Assembly or State houses of Assembly fit summon President or Govnor 'anytime' to ansa ogbonge questions on security and oda issues.

B﻿ills number 58 go give evribodi opportunity to contest for any politicalmoffice even though you no wan join any political party.