NCDC put Nigeria on high alert as Marburg virus kill two for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

55 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, say dem dey on high alert afta di detection of di Marburg virus cases for Ghana- wey be dia fellow West African kontri.

For one statement, di NCDC say Nigeria get di human, technical and laboratory resources for ‘’prompt identification and management in case of any single imported case.’’

NCDC say dia trained professionals don dey placed on standby and dem don heightened surveillance.

Di agency add say dem get testing capacity with at least two laboratories for Lagos and Abuja.

Dis na to detect and manage any imported cases plus also to respond to any outbreak of di disease as e be say Nigeria and Ghana dey near and movement of pipo with di region dey happun well-well.

NCDC say so far, dem neva report any case of di Marburg virus for Nigeria - wey be di most popular kontri for Africa.

According to di disease control agency, di overall risk of importation of di virus and di effect wey e fit cause for dey ‘’moderate’’ and dem don take more measures to prevent any outbreak.

Ghana bin confam two cases of di deadly and highly infectious Marburg disease wey dey di same family as di virus wey dey causes Ebola.

Both patients wey get di Marburg virus for Ghana die recently for hospital for di southern Ashanti region.

And dem don quarantine dozens of pipo but some don already dey discharged, according to di Ghanaian health authorities.

Wen Authories first discover Marburg Virus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Acccording to World Health Organization (WHO), dem first identify Marburg virus afta 31 pipo dey infected and seven die as di outbreak happun for 1967 for different region di same time for:

Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany

Belgrade, Serbia

Dem trace di outbreak to African green monkeys wey dey imported from Uganda.

But di virus don dey linked to oda animals since.

Among humans, e dey spread mostly by pipo wey don spend long periods for caves and mines wey dey populated by bats.

Kontries wey don get recorded cases of Marburg Virus

Dis na di first outbreak of Marburg virus for Ghana - but some African kontries have don bin previously record some cases, and dey include:

Democratic Republic of Congo

Kenya

South Africa

Uganda

Zimbabwe

One 2005 outbreak for Angola kill more than 300 pipo.

But for Europe, only one pesin don die for di past 40 years - and one for di US, afta di pesin return from expeditions to caves for Uganda.

Major outbreaks: 2017, Uganda: three cases, three deaths

2012, Uganda: 15 cases, four deaths

2005, Angola: 374 cases, 329 deaths

1998-2000, DR Congo: 154 cases, 128 deaths

1967, Germany: 29 cases, seven deaths

Source: WHO

Wetin be Marburg Virus?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Marburg virus disease na highly virulent disease wey dey cause haemorrhagic fever, with fatality ratio of up to 88%, World Health Organization tok. E dey di same family as di virus wey dey cause Ebola virus disease. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tok say Marburg Virus disease dey affect both humans and non-human primates.

Wetin be di symptoms of Marburg Virus?

According to di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, afta incubation period of 2-21 days, symptom go begin show suddenly and e dey marked by:

fever,

chills,

headache, and myalgia.

Around di fifth day afta di arrival of symptoms, one maculopapular rash, most of dem dey prominent on di trunk (chest, back, stomach), fit begin occur.

Nausea, vomiting, chest pain, sore throat, abdominal pain, and diarrhea fit appear.

Symptoms fit become serious and fit include jaundice, inflammation of di pancreas, severe weight loss, delirium, shock, liver failure, massive hemorrhaging, and multi-organ dysfunction.

How pesin fit catch Marburg Virus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Among humans, Marbur virus dey spreads through bodily fluids and contact with contaminated bedding. Even afta pipo don recover, dia blood or semen, for example, fut infect odas for many months afterwards.

According to Centers for Disease control and prevention, pipo fit dey at risk of exposure to Marburg virus if dem get close contact with;

African fruit bats (Rousettus aegyptiacus – di reservoir host of Marburg virus), or dia urine and/or excretions;

Pipo wey dey sick with Marburg virus disease; or

Non-human primates infected with Marburg virus,

Historically, di pipo wey dey at highest risk include family members and hospital staff wey dey care for patients infected with Marburg virus and fit no use proper infection prevention and control measures.

Certain occupations, like veterinarians and laboratory or quarantine facility workers wey dey handle non-human primates from Africa, fit also dey at increased risk of exposure to Marburg virus.

Cure dey for Marburg Virus?

Marburg virus no get any vaccine or antiviral treatments, wetin dey exist so far na supportive care to manage cases.

Wetin supportive care mean be say, doctors go address health challenges wey patients go display as a result of di virus to improve survival.