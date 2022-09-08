How 19yr-old shoot multiple pipo, stream am live for US Memphis state

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

35 minutes wey don pass

Police don arrest one 19-year-old man for US state of Memphis afta e carry out multiple shootings, kill four pipo and injure odas.

Di suspect, wey police identify as Ezekiel D. Kelly, dey for custody hours afta di plenti shootings wey cause citywide alert, Memphis police tok on Twitter.

Di shooting wey last almost four hours spread fear across di city on Wednesday night.

One live-streamed video also appear online wey show di suspect dey enta one auto-parts store and shoot one man.

Police believe say Kelly fit don stream di attack live on Facebook.

Memphis police first warn di public to stay away from Kelly, dem tok say e dey “armed and dangerous” for one late social media post.

Police order residents to stay inside if dem no need dey outside.

Dem suspend public bus service and dem place two universities on high alert as Kelly continue di violent rampage.

Di University of Memphis send out a message to all students dey dem of di shooting near di campus advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.

How police arrest di suspect

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Memphis police department say dem respond a reported case of shooting around 4pm on Wednesday night

Dem locate one male victim wey dem pronounce deceased on di scene

Di homicid suspect dey on di run

By 4:30pm, officers respond to anoda shooting for about 900 blocks away, officers say dem locate anoda male victim and im car get multiple gunshots on dem, dem pronounce am dead on di scene

Dia report show say one black male pull up for one gas station wia im shoot am.

At 4:40pm, officers respond to anoda shooting, dem locate one female victim for di scene wit a gunshot wound to di limb, dem carry di victim go hospital but her injury no dey critical,

Di suspect still dey on di run

At 5:59pm, officers respond to anoda shooting, at dis time, dem tok say Ezekiel Kelly bin dey on Facebook live wen im open fire on one store , officers locate one male victim wit a gunshot wound, dem carry am go hospital .

At 6:12pm police say dem receive informate from residents say di suspects dey on Facebook live wia im dey threaten to cause harm to citizens.

At dis point dem deploy additional manpower from oda security agencies to locate di suspect .

Dem begin send messages out on social media to alert residents of di danger and also recommend pipo to take cover.

At 7:23pm officers say receive anoda report of one shooting wia dem locate a female victim, di suspect tiff di victim vehicle and run from di scene.

At 7:24, officers respond to a shooting for anoda location, dem find a male victim for di scene and dem carry am go hospital.

At 8:55pm, officers respond to anoda shooting, officers locate one female victim on di scene wit gunshot wounds , dem pronounce her dead on di scene.

At 8: 56pm, officers say dem respond to report of car jack, di suspect tiff anoda car, leave behind di SUV im bin first tiff from one female victim.

Police say dem later corner Kelly and take di suspect into custody.

Dem seize weapons from am and dem dn

Dem say dem dey charge Ezekiel Kelly wit multiple felony.

Wia dis foto come from, Memphis Police

Di suspect bin get criminal records

For June 2020, police bin first arrest Kelly on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, according to public records.

Dem sentence am to three years, but only serve eleven years in prison. E no dey clear why dem release am.

Dem release di suspect dis year on March 16, according to di Memphis Commercial Appeal report.

Kelly shooting spree bin cause panic for many Memphis residents wey bin don already dey suffer from one recent spate of violence and high-profile killings, including di abduction and murder of one Tennessee school teacher Eliza Fletcher.

“I understand e feel like so much violence and evil to experience in such a short time,” Memphis City Council member Chase Carlisle tok on Twitter. “We are SO much more than this.”

Local reporter Joyce Peterson of Action News 5 break down on air as e dey report on di shooting spree on Wednesday.