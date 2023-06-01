Nigeria Flying Eagles fit win FIFA World Cup dis time?

Across Nigeria football lovers dey celebrate National U20 side 2-0 win over host and one of di favourites, Argentina for di ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup.

FIFA U20 World Cup na tournament wey Nigeria neva win before for dia history despite winning di U17 version five times and more than any kontri for di world.

Di win on Thursday morning see Flying Eagles as Nigerians nickname dem qualify for quarter final wey mean say na only three matches remain for Ladan Bosso team to make history.

Since di tournament start for 1977 na only twice Nigeria reach final for 1989 and di popular Mikel Obi led team for 2005 wia dem ironically lose to Thursday opponents Argentina for di final.

Wetin fit make dem win dis time?

Bello Zaharadeen na former Flying Eagles wey follow go di 2015 U20 World Cup for New Zealand and e tok say di confidence at which dis present team dey play dey make am believe say dem go win di cup.

“E dey obvious to see say dis na team with a lot of confidence even di manner wey dem take defeat di host Argentina dey point say dis team fit win di cup.”

“Dis result make me happy no be small because dis na cup wey Nigeria neva win before wey make some pipo dey count us out.”

“But our boys don prove to dem say na for pitch dem go do dia own talking and I dey happy.”

Zaharadeen admit say dem try during dia own time but dem just dey unlucky not to go all di way for 2015 just two years after di same team win di under 17 world cup.

For di quarter final match Nigeria go play either South American side Ecuador or Asian giants South Korea.

Di match go take place on Sunday for di Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades stadium inside Estero Province for Argentina.

Abba Harun na sports analyst wey also dey host sports programme for Dala FM Kano and e yarn say e dey expect di Flying Eagles to be gingered for dat game after dia result against Argentina.

“Dis argentina result go surely ginger di boys for di quarter final match and I dey expect dem to do very well.”

“Advantage of defeating a host and one of di favourites for any competition be say e go give you confidence say u fit win di cup and na wetin i dey expect from Flying Eagles be dat.”