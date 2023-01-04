Dr Olaleye trial: Di victim bin get bruises and cuts for her private part - expert

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

one hour wey don pass

Witness for di ongoing trial of Lagos medical doctor Olufemi Olaleye don tell court say during dia investigation, dem discover say di child victim get bruises and cuts for her private part.

Di witness Dr Akinwunmi Oyedipe tell court say di victim and her aunt Mrs Aderemi Olaleye (defendant wife) report di case for her office Mirabel Centre for March 2022 say di defendant do ‘repeated sexual abuse’ on di girl since di middle of 2020.

Na Mr Babajide Martins of di Department of Public Prosecution lead am through di witness testimony session.

Dr Oyadipe wey be medical and forensic expert tell court say dem listen to di girl story and do medical examination on her.

She say “di girl narrate say Dr Olaleye tell di girl to do oral sex for am. Sometimes im go apply lubricant on her private part and go molest am. E dey give her pills to take afta di encounter and go threaten her”.

She say afta dia findings, dem confam say di girl experience forced penetration.

During di cross examination, Di defendants counsel Babatunde Ogala ask di witness weda through her findings she fit confam say na di defendant commit di offense, she say no, as she no dey dey dia wen di incident happun.

Mr Ogala ask am say weda she fit confam wen di girl get her first sexual penetration. She say medically she no fit, but add say dia findings dey consistent wit pesin wey experience constant forced penetration.

Details from anoda witness

Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Femi Olaleye wen im enta di court premises on Wednesday, January 3

Before di medical doctor climb di witness box, one police officer bin don climb di box and testify say she follow investigate di mata.

Di Investigating Police Officer (IPO) Esther Ngozi Igbeneweka of di police gender unit say di case first come to dem for March 2022.

She say afta dem receive di complaint from di defendant wife, Mrs Aderemi, dem take statement from her, di victim, dia gateman and di defendant imsef.

Di defendant deny di allegation wen im come our station. We detain am for further investigation.

“We carry di victim go places wia she allege say di defendant molest her wey include dia sitting room. Di medical report wey we see dat time show recent forceful penetration,” na so she tell court.

She further tell court say she find out say di girl no report di mata to anybody till March 29, 2022.

She however confam say dem bin don report di mata to Anthony police station.

She also tell court say dem no complete di investigation sake of say di complainant bin travel out of di kontri and dem no continue di case ever afta.

During cross examination, di defence counsel Babatunde Ogala ask am weda she request for di CCTV wia di offence was committed. She say yes, di video dey but she no watch am.

Mr Ogala ask am “Dr Olaleye write for statement say wen di girl join dem for dia house, dat di girl tok say she dey 18 to 19 years. You investigate dis mata?” She say no.

Di lawyer ask weda she no complete di investigation sake of say di complainant travel out. She say yes, dem put di case on hold pending di return of di complainant. She add say di complainant bin dey communicate wit her wen she travel.

Answering anoda question from di defense counsel onto how goment ministry of justice take sabi about di case, she ansa say she no know how di Ministry of Justice sabi about di case and why dem demand for di case file.

Di judge Ramon Oshodi adjourn di case to January 26, 2023 for continuation of trial.

Di case so far

Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Femi Olaleye for court on Tuesday

Before now, di court bin don remand di defendant for prison custody pending wen im meet im bail condition.

During di December 2022 proceedings, di wife of di defendant bin testify against her husband for court say di man dey drug am and she go sleep off anytime e wan go molest her niece.

She tell court say her husband na sex addict and no suppose dey out in di society as im fit dey harmful to di pipo.