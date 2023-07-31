Republic of Ireland v Nigeria live updates

31 July 2023, 11:03 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

First Half

39' Toni Payne of Nigeria fire wide shot from outside di box.

38' Republic of Ireland get dia first shot on target, striker Kyra Carusa nod di ball straight to Chiamaka Nnadozie hand.

35' Beta action neva really happun since as dem just dey pas di ball between demsefs.

31'Di Irish girls dey hold onto di ball wit short short passes.

28' So far Ireland dey lead wit ball possession wit 66.8 percent

27'Denise O'Sullivan find Heather Payne wit one nice reverse ball , she cross am near di back of di post but Sinead Farrelly shoot am wide.

23' One very dangerous Irish attack wit one beta run and thru ball from Denise O' Sullivan just pass front of dem, Ireland no fit control am enta di box.

22 'Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie drop Meghan Connolly freekick but she catch am before any Irish player reach di ball.

9'Republic of Ireland get dia first corner kick but dem play am but di Nigerian Golakeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie save am.

7'katie McCabe of Ireland almost get her second goal of di World Cup as dem pass di ball give her for di edge of di box. She fire di ball but e go wide of di bottom corner.

4' Di irish team rush Nigeria for di early stages of di match but notin come out from di early rush.

1' Referee don blow whistle and match don start

Nigeria Super Falcons go try maintain dia lead for di ongoing Fifa Women World Cup.

Di 11 time African Champions dey play dia last group match against di Republic of Ireland on Monday.

Super Falcons of Nigeria go play di match with plenti ginger, sake of say dem dey top Group B with four points while dia opponent Ireland dey bottom of di group with zero point.

Nigeria and Canada both dey go into dia final games only needing one point to go through, and Australia di chasing di win. A draw go dey enough for di Matildas if di Republic of Ireland, wey don already dey eliminated, beat Nigeria by two goals.

Di Irish only get pride to play for - and a first Women World Cup win - after dem lose both matches narrowly so far for battling performances against higher-ranked sides.

Line-ups

Nigera XI: Nnadozie, Plumptre, Ohale, Payne, Oshoala, Ucheibe, Kanu, Demehin,Ajibade, Ayinde, Alozie.

Subs: Oluehi, Balogun, Ogbonna, Ebi, Onumonu, Oparanozie, Monday, Ordega, Echegini, Imuran, Okoronkwo.

Republic of Ireland XI: Brosnan, Payne, Fahey, Louise Quinn, Connolly, McCabe (c), Littlejohn, O'Sullivan, Agg, Farrelly, Carusa.