French striker Karim Benzema don win di 2022 Ballon d’Or 2022 award for ceremony wey happun for Paris on Monday.

Di Frenchman wey be 34 years bin score 44 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions last season.

Im goals help Carlo Ancelotti team to win di La Liga and Champions League.

For Champions League im shine well-well for Real Madrid, sake of im hat-tricks for di last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and quarter-final first leg against Chelsea.

Benzema no stop dia e still score again for dia second leg match against di Blues.

E still score three more goals for dia semi-final first and second leg against Manchester City.

'﻿Age na just number for me'

Na so Karim Benzema tok as e collect di Ballon d'Or award from im old boss Zinedine Zidane for best player for 2022.

E be di oldest Ballon d'Or winner since Stanley Matthews for 1956.

Benzema, wey play ogbonge role for Real Madrid Champions League glory last season, na di first French player to win di trophy since Zidane for 1998.

"Pipo dey play until dia later years now and I still get dis burning desire.

Na di drive wey keep me going and never allow me to let up. E keep dis dream alive and na di fire behind me. I just want to make di most of am." E tok.

Di Ballon d’Or award dey based on players performance for di previous season rather than di calendar year.

For 2021/22 campaign, Benzema based bin dey very good form based on di goals and trophy wey im win.

Na only four African players make dis list for dis award.

Egypt and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, Ivory Coast and Borrusia Dortmund Sebastien Haller.

Followed by Senegal and Bayern Munich Sadio Mane and Algeria and Manchester City Riyad Mahrez.

