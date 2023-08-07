'I no dey write judgement for di presidential election petition tribunal'

Wia dis foto come from, Hakeem Bello/Facebook

26 minutes wey don pass

Di immediate-past Nigeria Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola don react to di accuse wey bin go viral say e follow dey draft judgement for di Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (Pept) Judges.

Im reaction dey come as tori go viral on social media for weekend, alleging say oga Fashola and some lawyers of di All Progressives Congress (APC) dey write judgement wey di ruling party dey plan handover to di judges.

Di former minister for inside statement wey im toktok pesin Hakeem Bello issue clear am say di tori na fake.

E call on security agencies to take action against those wey dey responsible for spreading fake news.

E say im no even dey Abuja for sometimes now and condemn pipo wey bin trend dat tori.

Oga Fashola say im don begin di process of filing formal petitions against di offensive tweets and online reports wit di management of di microblogging site, X plus di National Communications Commission (NCC).

How di tori begin trend

Fahola begin trend on social media afta one Twitter user bin post one informate wey allege say di former Lagos govnor wey bin also serve as minister of Works and Housing and some APC lawyers dey allegedly write di judgement.

Di user further claim say Bola Tinubu and APC dey plan to handover di allegedly written judgement give di Presidential Election Petition Tribunal make dem adopt. Fashol maintain say na ogbonge lie.

Di tweet allege say “Di former Lagos govnor dey quiet since afta di election but e dey close mark di judges wey dey handle di presidential election petitions.

“Di election tribunal don adopt all dia final addresses but dem neva announce date for di judgement. Fashola, according to informants dey work day and night to conclude im proposed judgment and handover to di Pept judges." Di tweet tok.

E add say apart from di monetary compensation dem don [promise di judges, dem go also promote dem go di Supreme Court if dem accept Fashola version.

Last week di presidential election petition court wey sit for Abuja bin reserve judgement for di petitions wey Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi bring against President Bola Tinubu.

Di five-man panel of judges reserve judgement afta dem adopt di written addresses on preliminary objections and final written addresses of di petitioners and respondents on Tuesday 1 August 2023.

Chairman of di presidential election petition court, Justice Haruna Tsamani say:

"Judgement dey reserved to a date wey we go communicate to una."