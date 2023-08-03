NPP presidential primaries - Aspirant of Ghana ruling party question Akufo-Addo comment about im VP

One of di leading new patriotic party (NPP) presidential candidates don reject president Nana Akufo-Addo im comments say im no dey support im vice for di race.

Di camp of former trade minister, Alan Kyerematen talk say di president dey use goment machinery take support im vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as di primaries dey approach.

Member of di campaign team, Richard Nyamah bin talk am in July say di president dey “force im veep for di delegates dema top”.

Ibi im Nana Akufo-Addo no gree - wey he talk am Wednesday for jubilee house say im never support any of di ten candidates.

Akufo-Addo tear im own party communicators

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo say he never support any candidate for di party im upcoming presidential primaries.

Di president say di allegations be “false den malicious”.

He talk di matter as he meet new patriotic party (NPP) communicators for di seat of goment on Wednesday.

E bi like some party communicators don dey talk for campaign platforms top say di president dey support im vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for di race.

One of dem be campaign team member of one candidate Alan Kyerematen, im name be Richard Nyamah, who talk say di president “wan impose im vice for thema top”.

But Nana Akufo-Addo say he never do am.

He take force “reject di assertion say he den goment intimidate party faithful” make dem support im vice Dr. Bawumia.

Ibi di first time di president respond to di claims for public, wey he say “nobody for di party fit talk say im ask am make he support one aspirant or another”.

Ten pipo don pick forms say dem go battle am for di presidential primaries.

Assin central member of parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, former trade minister, Alan Kyerematen den former agriculture minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto be among di frontrunners.

Former railways minister, Joe Ghartey, former party general secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong also dey contest.

Di odas be Kwadwo Poku, Boakye Agyarko, Kofi Konadu Apraku den Francis Addai Nimoh.

Dem all dey tour di country as di campaign dey heat ahead of di August 26 special delegates conference wey go select five out of di ten candidates.

Afta di special delegates conference, di five candidates go battle am again on November 4.

Di winner go lead di NPP for di 2024 general elections for Ghana.

Alan Kyerematen camp respond to di president

Member of di campaign team Richard Nyama say dem no dey trust di president for dis mata.

Na im talk say “di comments be 419”.

He say “di president for no just talk am, he for show say he no dey use goment resources support di Bawumia campaign”.

He talk am again say “goment ministers, district chief executives den oda functionaries always dey follow di veep for campaign tours, but dem no dey follow oda candidates”.

Richard say “di president dey lose popularity among di party grassroots im top he come public don dey remove inserf for di veep in back”.

Political science lecturer for Kumasi technical university (KTU), professor Smart Sarpong say “ e bi good tin say di president remove imsef from supporting di veep openly”.

He believe say perception be key for forming voters’ dema opinions about elections.

Sake of dat di president im “bold declaration about im non-alignment be big deal”.

Prof Sarpong say “di comments for put tins to rest wey di nine other aspirants for get vim den do dia campaign”.

Mr. Mahama don talk am since say he go defeat any candidate di NPP choose for di December 2024 vote.