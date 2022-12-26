How Nigerian celebs light up social media wit dia colourful 'me and mine' fotos

Tunde Ososanya

Broadcast Journalist

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Nigerian celebrities light up social media wit Christmas fotos as dem wear matching pyjamas wit dia spouse and pikin dem on Christmas Day while di ones witout pyjamas wear colourful attires to celebrate di birth of Jesus Christ.

Celebrities wey jump on dis yearly ritual include billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu. Di chairman of Heirs Holdings wear shirt and trousers wit im wife and seven pikin dem.

Popular TV host Ebuka and im family no wear matching pyjamas but dem light up social media wit white attires as dem pose for di camera.

Tony Elumelu and family

Di Elumelus wear red striped pyjamas and pose for di camera as dem wish pipo Merry Christmas.

Ebuka and family

Popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and im family wit two pikin dem no put on pyjamas but dem wear beautiful white attires for dia own Me and Mine challenge.

Stan Nze and wifey

Wia dis foto come from, @STANNZE/INSTAGRAM

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and im wife wear matching white shirts and striped trousers as dem wear Christmas caps and pose for di camera.

Obi Cubana

Businessman Obi Cubana and im family no carri last as dem follow join bodi for di yearly ritual.

Di businessman and im wife wit four pikin dem wear sweatshirts and blue jeans to celebrate di Christmas.

Di Okojies

Ogbonge Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband wit four pikin dem feed di eyes of social media users wit beautiful family fotos as dem wear matching pyjamas.

Khafi and Gedoni

Reality TV stars Khafi and Gedoni no carri last for dis me and mine fotos as dem wear colourful pyjamas and Christmas cap wit dia two pikin dem to celebrate di Christmas.

Dis na dia first Christmas wit two babies under di age of two eyes. Di fotos really light up social media wit di couple smiles and dia adorable babies.

Omoni Oboli

Popular actress Omoni Oboli and her husband no wear matching pyjamas but dia foto go inspire lovers and pipo wey dey find love.

Di couple dress formally, pose like say dem wan kiss each oda and toast to di good life as di camera pesin capture di beautiful moment.

Nkechi Blessing

Wia dis foto come from, @NKECHI_BLESSING_SUNDAY/INSTAGRAM

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her man no miss out for di Me and Mine challenge as di couple wear matching pyjamas for di celebration and wish pipo Merry Christmas.

Iyabo Ojo and family

Nollywood actress and TikTok queen Iyabo Ojo also participate for di yearly ritual as she wear matching pyjamas wit her man Paul Okoye wey be entertainment guru.

Iyabo pikin and Paulo pikin also wear colourful outfits as dem pose in front of Christmas tree wit boxes of gifts.

Simi and Adekunle Gold

Nigerian artistes Simi and Adekunle Gold also wear matching pyjamas wit dia baby girl Dejare as dey pose for di camera.

Simi say her husband don tire for di yearly pyjamas wey she dey buy and add say "for beta, for pyjamas".

She announce say na suit dem go wear next year to participate for Me and Mine.

Kiekie and family