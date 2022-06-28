Why dis 101-year-old man collect five years prison sentence for world war II crime plenti years afta

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Josef S claim say im work as farm labourer during di three years wey im act as a camp guard

One former Nazi concentration camp guard don chop five-year jail term sake of say im assist in di murder of thousands of prisoners for Sachsenhausen near Berlin.

Josef S wey be di oldest Nazi criminal ever to stand trial in a German court bin deny say im be SS guard for di camp.

Dem find am guilty of aiding and abetting di murder of 3,518 pipo.

Im also dey guilty say e dey part of di shooting of Soviet prisoners of war and di murder of odas with Zyklon B gas.

Di defence bin ask di court to free am. Dem don also don ready to appeal against di prison sentence.

Tens of thousands of pipo die for Sachsenhausen during di World War Two from starvation, forced labour, medical experiments and murder by di SS.

More dan 200,000 pipo bin go prison, including political prisoners, Jews, Roma and Sinti (Gypsies).

"I no know why I dey sit here in di sin bin. I really get notin to do wit am," Josef S tok for im closing statement a day before di verdict for Brandenburg an der Havel.

Judge Udo Lechtermann tell Josef say despite im claim, di court find say im bin work for di concentration camp for around three years from 1942.

"You willingly support mass extermination through your occupation," im tok.

Putting Nazi camp guards on trial become possible for 2011, wen dem find ex-SS guard John Demjanjuk guilty.

Dat verdict prompt a search for pipo wey still dey alive.

Four years later, di so-called "bookkeeper of Auschwitz", Oskar Gröning, chop jail term.

And one 97-year-old former concentration camp secretary dey currently on trial for northern Germany.

Dem no fully identify Josef S for Germany sake of privacy mata.

Although im name and birth details bin dey on di documents of di SS guard, im claim say e never work for di camp before.

Di man bin claim say im work as farm labourer.